STANBERRY, Mo. — The Worth County Tigers finished second in the Stanberry Quad on Wednesday evening in Stanberry. Junior Bridgette Hightshoe finished tied for second in the tournament with a score of 49.
The Tigers and head coach Janice Borey feel good about the direction the team is head in with postseason play just a few weeks away.
“I think the team is going in a good direction, but everyone one this team has something they need to work on,” Dakota Hendrix said. “But overall, I think we’re doing well. We’ve got a good coach and a good mindset. We have the attitude that we’re going to go out there and try our best, but also know that our best isn’t always going to be the greatest. If I go out and shoot a 59 one day, then a 61 the next — I just have to focus on what I need to work on and you just keep improving.”
Junior Eva Engel was happy and also upset with her performance today. Engel said after finishing her round that it was the best and worst golf that she has played this year.
“It was the best and worst I’ve played in a while,” Engel said. “I had good shots, but bad scores. I could have taken it slower, I rushed through some things because I got overly excited about my score. Then I had too much energy so that I couldn’t focus and it just led to me messing up a lot.”
Borey believes that Engel should be excited about where her golf game is heading. The Worth County coach believes she’s close to taking another step.
“I’m really happy because Eva’s game is really turning around,” Borey said. “She had some excellent day, she just had three holes that weren’t very good. I think it is going to click for her and she is going to fall right into the top with the rest of them.”
Engel finished in the top 10 with a score of 59. Marissa Schmitz came into the day as the team’s no. 5 but finished with the third best score on the team with a 64.
Bailey Steele finished fourth on the team with a 71. Brylea Paxson rounded out the Worth County five with a 75.
“Not bad knowing that they played 18 yesterday, another nine today, plus all the miles they walked at FFA,” Borey said. “Golf is one of those sports where you can develop a bad habit and not know where it came from. We’ve dealt with a couple of those issues and we’re working on some other things with my four and five. But I think they’re going to be fine and we’ll get them worked out.”
The East Atchison Wolves won the tournament with a team score of 217. The Wolves were led by Sydnee Bruns and her tournament low score of 48. Alex Barnett finished tied with Hightshoe for second with a score of 49.
The Albany Warriors finished third with a team score of 249 and the Stanberry Bulldogs finished fourth with a score of 259.
Worth County will have a bit of a break before returning to the course on Monday for the Albany Best Shot Tournament. The Tigers will then play in the South Harrison Tournament on Tuesday.