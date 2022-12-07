GRANT CITY, Mo. — For the first few games of the season, the Worth County offense was junior point guard Tyler New and he was able to carry the scoring burden in wins over Mercer and South Harrison. But the Tigers knew that in order to have the success they envision this season, more scoring threats would need to emerge.
Just a few practices into the season, those threats stepped up in a 53-47 win over Northeast Nodaway.
New still led the Tiger effort with 22 points, but he was joined in double figures by senior guard Levi Cassavaugh with 15 and senior forward Tanner Ridge chipped in eight.
“Levi really played well,” Worth County coach Les New said. “He drove it to the hole. He is a good driver and an athletic kid. He hit some threes in the first half — he and Tanner both. In the second half, we went to Levi quite a bit on iso plays, one-on-one to the rim and he did a good job.
“That is where we have to get to. We have to have more guys that can score. Ty is Ty — he is getting his points. But if we don’t knock some shots down, they are just going to plug the paint and not let him get shots off.”
The Tiger-Bluejay battle is always a fun early-season battle on the hardwood after the schools spend the fall competing together in football. The new sport meant New and his teammates had to face his favorite receiver with Dylan McIntyre leading the Jays.
“It is fun to come out here and compete against them,” Tyler New said. “Being friends and playing football with them, it is really competitive and really fun to play them.”
McIntyre led all scorers in the game with 24 points, but it was the Tiger balance that was the difference and showed up in the first quarter as Ridge and Cassavaugh combined for three 3-pointers to push the lead to 12-6 early.
The lead was 14-9 after a quarter and Cassavaugh added his second 3-pointer to open the second quarter.
While the Tigers were scoring on the outside, the Jays pounded the paint with McIntyre dominating inside and Jake Redden also finding success with eight points. A post score by McIntyre to open the third quarter cut the Tiger lead to 23-18.
“‘Shoot without fear’ was our motto for the game today,” Bluejay coach David Kiene said. “We wanted everybody to feel that they could take shots and everybody to get involved. Dylan obviously is the focus and they will double team him and they will focus on him. We just need other people to step up and make their shots when Dylan is being double-teamed like that.”
After the lead was five, Worth County answered with a 15-2 run powered by defense and transition scores by Cassavaugh and New. New had 10 points in the third quarter alone.
“I thought in that third quarter when we took the big lead was when our guards got out and were able to get into the reversal passing lane and get a lot of transition layups,” Les New said.
The Bluejays clawed back to within 44-31 late in the third, but Tiger freshman Brayden Combs hit a 3-pointer to push the margin to 16 points going into the fourth.
Northeast Nodaway kept coming though and began the fourth quarter with a 12-2 run to get the margin down to 49-43. Drew Dack’s defense on New was a big factor during the rally.
“I told Drew after the game, that was an incredible job he did defensively on him,” Kiene said. “We know that we have somebody that when we need to shutdown somebody or contain somebody, we know we have somebody who can do it.”
With 90 seconds to play, New stepped up and finished a layup through contact to go back up by eight. On the other end, McIntyre muscled to the basket to get it down to six.
The Tigers were able to close out the win at the foul line with two clutch free throws by New with 18 seconds left for the 6-point win.
Northeast Nodaway hits the road again on Thursday to play Stanberry while Worth County hosts Mound City on Friday.
“We are still learning how to gel, we are still learning how to work together,” Kiene said. “It is going to take some time. We are really emphasizing that we are looking to improve every single time we step out on the court.”