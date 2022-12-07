22-12-08 NENWCB Levi4.jpg
Worth County senior Levi Cassavaugh handles the ball against Northeast Nodaway on Tuesday night in Grant City. 

 JON DYKSTRA/THE FORUM

GRANT CITY, Mo. — For the first few games of the season, the Worth County offense was junior point guard Tyler New and he was able to carry the scoring burden in wins over Mercer and South Harrison. But the Tigers knew that in order to have the success they envision this season, more scoring threats would need to emerge.

Just a few practices into the season, those threats stepped up in a 53-47 win over Northeast Nodaway.

