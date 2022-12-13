Liz Brown

Worth County's Liz Brown drives towards the basket on Tuesday in Rosendale. 

 ANTHONY CRANE/TIMES-TRIBUNE

ROSENDALE, Mo. — The Worth County Tigers fell behind quickly and were never able to recover Tuesday night in Rosendale. The North Andrew Cardinals ended a two-game losing streak and handed the Tigers their third-straight loss with a 50-23 result in each team’s GRC opener.

“We just get so rushed and we don’t execute our plays like we’re supposed to,” Worth County coach Tiffany Bliley said. “We try to force it a little too much instead of waiting for things to open up. We just need to stay calm and be able to handle a little bit of pressure. We’re going to struggle; I just ask that they keep trying to get better and each night needs to be a step forward.”

