ROSENDALE, Mo. — The Worth County Tigers fell behind quickly and were never able to recover Tuesday night in Rosendale. The North Andrew Cardinals ended a two-game losing streak and handed the Tigers their third-straight loss with a 50-23 result in each team’s GRC opener.
“We just get so rushed and we don’t execute our plays like we’re supposed to,” Worth County coach Tiffany Bliley said. “We try to force it a little too much instead of waiting for things to open up. We just need to stay calm and be able to handle a little bit of pressure. We’re going to struggle; I just ask that they keep trying to get better and each night needs to be a step forward.”
North Andrew scored 16 points in the first quarter. The Cardinals had six different players score in the first eight minutes with five of those points coming from Brylie Brincks. Hailey Adwell and Ali Brown split the four points scored by Worth County.
Liz Brown’s three-pointer and Paige Sherer’s field goal were the only points scored in the second quarter for the Tigers. North Andrew scored 13 in the second quarter, giving the Cardinals a 29-9 lead at halftime.
Bliley said the lack of points came not from the North Andrew defense, but from Worth County’s own errors.
“I think a lot of it is self-inflicted,” Bliley said. “We’re not finishing at the basket, we’re not getting offensive rebounds, and we’re not getting to the foul line like we need to. It’s just a lot of little things that we can do better to get more points on the board.”
The Worth County offense struggled again after the halftime break, but held the Cardinals to just 10 points in the third quarter. Ali Brown and Adwell again led the offense in scoring in the third quarter after being held scoreless in the second quarter.
The Tigers saved their best quarter for last, scoring 10 points in the fourth quarter. Liz Brown scored four points in the quarter, Kynah Steele added three and Brylie Brush added a basket.
“I think the biggest positive was their ability to not give up and not quit in that game,” Bliley said. “We could have easily done that, but we kept playing as hard as we could throughout that entire game until the buzzer went off. I think that’s one of the positives we can take from that game.”
Liz Brown led Worth County with seven points Tuesday night. Adwell and Ali Brown tied for second on the team with four points each.
While Bliley and the Tigers have not gotten off the start they would like, Worth County has already matched its win total from a season ago. The Tigers will have a chance to add to that total with a busy month that includes three regular-season games and two tournaments.
“It’s good us that we have that schedule in December because it keeps us going, we’re not just going to sit around,” Bliley said. “We’re not going to lose our shape and forget plays. We’re going to keep play, keep working on things, stay in shape and ultimately it’s just more experience for our girls.”