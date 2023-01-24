Levi

Worth County senior Levi Cassavaugh shoots a jumper against Rock Port on Tuesday in Rock Port. 

 ANTHONY CRANE/TIMES-TRIBUNE

ROCK PORT, Mo. — Tuesday night’s matchup between the Worth County Tigers and Rock Port Blue Jays saw little offense and a whole lot of defense. Rock Port’s Aidan Burke scored nine points in overtime and the Tigers missed two shots in the final five seconds of overtime, giving the Blue Jays a 43-41 win.

“It was a good game, and we just came up short,” Worth County coach Les New said. “We’re still looking for our second, third and fourth scorer.”

