Steele

Worth County junior Kynah Steele drives to the basket against King City on Monday in Stanberry.

STANBERRY, Mo. — The Worth County Tigers dropped their opening round matchup against the King City Wildkats, 45-28, in Stanberry on Monday night. The Tigers trailed by 21 at halftime, but kept pace with the Wildkats throughout the second half.

“I told them that we play King City again in a couple weeks, and even though we lost by 17, we have some time adjust, make some improvements, and then come out if not win — at least be more competitive,” Worth County coach Tiffany Bliley said. “We’ve got some winnable conference games coming up, so I think we can at least maintain where we are in the conference, if not move up from here.”

