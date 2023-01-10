STANBERRY, Mo. — The Worth County Tigers dropped their opening round matchup against the King City Wildkats, 45-28, in Stanberry on Monday night. The Tigers trailed by 21 at halftime, but kept pace with the Wildkats throughout the second half.
“I told them that we play King City again in a couple weeks, and even though we lost by 17, we have some time adjust, make some improvements, and then come out if not win — at least be more competitive,” Worth County coach Tiffany Bliley said. “We’ve got some winnable conference games coming up, so I think we can at least maintain where we are in the conference, if not move up from here.”
King City took control early with a 10-3 run over the first four minutes of the game. The Wildkats led by as many as 12 in the first quarter, but late baskets from Paige Sherer and Hailey Adwell kept the Tigers within striking distance at 17-7 at the end of the first quarter.
After allowing a basket to open the second quarter, Worth County’s Liz Brown scored the Tigers first points of the quarter at the 6:23 mark. Brown’s basket would be the only points scored in the quarter for the Tigers.
“I think a lot of it was just a mental block for us,” Bliley said. “We came in knowing we were the lower seed, knowing that King City is good, so I think it was a mental thing and we didn’t attack the basket like we needed to. We’ve got look to drive, but we then we also have to look to kick it back out instead of forcing it. We’ve kind of drilled it in their heads that they have to look inside, so now they think they have to look inside instead of attacking and kicking back out.”
Worth County opened the second half with its best run of the game. Kynah Steele scored the first points of the quarter and Brown knocked down the Tigers’ first 3-pointer of the game.
Steele scored five points in the third quarter and led Worth County on an 8-2 run over the first five minutes of the second half.
“With her (Steele), it’s just about getting her to finish,” Bliley said. “She’s struggled as of late finishing at the hole, so it was good to see her finish.”
King City ended the quarter with a 5-0 run, extending its lead to 20 at 37-17 at the end of the third quarter. The Wildkats led by as many as 22 in the fourth quarter before an 8-2 run over the final four minutes from the Tigers.
“I felt like we got the stops early in the game, but we were never able to get our offense going,” Bliley said. “We finally got our offense going, but we just need to be able to play a little more physicality.”
Worth County will play Stanberry for a chance at the consolation game on Wednesday afternoon at 4:30 p.m. The Tigers defeated the Bulldogs last week in Grant City 27-24.
“We’re going to have to be physical with Wallace and attack their zone a little bit more because I think that’s what hurt us last week,” Bliley said. “We don’t always attack the zone the greatest, so we’re going to focus on that and finding open shots.”
Follow Forum Sports: @sportsMDF.