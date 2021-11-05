GRANT CITY, Mo. – The top-seeded and undefeated Worth County Tigers hosted the Panthers of Mound City on Friday night in what would be a lopsided affair.
Behind the arm of Aydan Gladstone and the legs of Alex Rinehart, Worth County was able to trounce Mound City by a score of 82-18 to advance in the district 4 playoffs.
Forcing a quick punt from Mound City on the opening drive of the game, Worth County took over and they quite literally took over. On the third play of Worth County’s first drive, Gladstone was able to find a wide-open Dylan McIntyre for a 23-yard touchdown. The two-point attempt was good, giving the Tigers a quick 8-0 lead with 9:47 to go in the first quarter.
“Boy, Aydan can put it on the money, and he did again tonight,” Worth County head coach Jon Adwell said. “His receivers went out and ran the ball down, a lot of credit to them. Dylan McIntyre, I tell you what, he played lights out.”
Forcing another quick Mound City punt, Worth County found themselves with the ball once again. This time around was all Alex Rinehart. On his fourth run of the drive, Rinehart was able to show off his vision and speed on his way to an 8-yard rushing touchdown. Following an unsuccessful two-point conversion, Worth County was up 14-0 with 5:37 left in the first quarter.
On the Tigers third drive of the ballgame, Gladstone found an opening for a 26-yard gain to set up the offense in prime scoring position. A few plays later, Gladstone surveyed the field and found Jackson Runde for a gain of 37 yards. Capping off the drive was Rinehart, who was able to evade defenders for a 6-yard score. After a successful two-point conversion, Worth County’s lead was up to 22-0 with 51 seconds remaining in the first quarter.
“I’ve got to give a lot of credit to my line, they work really hard, and they open big holes for me,” Rinehart said. “They are the start to everything offensively.”
After running in his second score of the day, Rinehart made his stamp on the defensive side of the ball. As Mound City prepped to answer back on the ensuing possession, Rinehart stripped the ball from the Mound City running back and took it to the house for the score.
When we get 3-and-outs and 4-and-outs on the defensive end, we get the defense off the field,” Rinehart said. “It makes it a heck of a lot easier on the offense and it helps with us not all being tired.”
Mound City was able to answer back after a 43-yard touchdown reception to make the score 30-6 early in the second quarter. As the Panthers ran out for the kickoff, they decided to perform an onside kick and they recovered. Mound City was able to capitalize with an 8-yard rushing touchdown and suddenly, the score was 30-12, however that would be the last and only surge from the visitors.
Worth County was able to answer back within a span of two minutes thanks to Rinehart finding the end zone once again, this time it would be a 14-yard sprint to the pylon. The Tigers were able to force a quick punt from Mound City and it was Gladstone’s turn to show off his skillset. Dropping back deep in the pocket, Gladstone found Runde for an impressive 26-yard touchdown reception. The two-point try was good and the Tigers were up 46-12 with 6:42 left before the break.
“Well, it makes my job easy, the receivers are getting open and I have a great pocket,” Gladstone said. “Throwing the ball deep makes things wide open and then from there I’ve just got to make a play.”
Following a Runde interception, the Worth County offense was right back on the field, and they showed no signs of slowing down. Gladstone was able to find McIntyre for a 30-yard gain to set up Rinehart’s fourth rushing touchdown of the first half. After a quick Mound City drive, Gladstone used his legs from 40-yards out to lengthen the Tigers lead to 60-12 right before half.
“We have got to keep grounded, we have got a big feat next week with Stanberry,” Adwell said. “I guarantee you they will be hungry, and nothing comes easy, we have got to be ready to play ball again.