9-7 WC Football v Platte Valley-21.jpg
Worth County senior receiver Grant McIntyre celebrates a touchdown in Week 1 against Platte Valley in Grant City.

 PAXSON HAWS/TIMES-TRIBUNE

GRANT CITY, Mo. — The Worth County Tigers are 1-1 and ranked No. 3 in the state, but the Tigers believe there is still plenty of room for improvement as they head into Week 3 of the season. This week, Worth County will go back to a stadium of horrors for them in 2022 as they travel to Rosendale for a matchup with the North Andrew Cardinals.

“North Andrew shut us out last year, so everybody is excited for this week,” Tiger senior Elias Alarcon said. “I’ve had this game marked on my calendar because I want it, and everybody else wants it.”

