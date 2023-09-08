GRANT CITY, Mo. — The Worth County Tigers are 1-1 and ranked No. 3 in the state, but the Tigers believe there is still plenty of room for improvement as they head into Week 3 of the season. This week, Worth County will go back to a stadium of horrors for them in 2022 as they travel to Rosendale for a matchup with the North Andrew Cardinals.
“North Andrew shut us out last year, so everybody is excited for this week,” Tiger senior Elias Alarcon said. “I’ve had this game marked on my calendar because I want it, and everybody else wants it.”
While many of those main pieces from last season are gone, one that remains and will be the focus of the Worth County defense is junior quarterback Braxon Linville.
Linville has 36 carries this season for 243 yards and five touchdowns. With Hayden Ecker no longer there, the Cardinals have turned to a more running back by committee approach this season. Matthew Evans with 16, Avrey Miller with 12, and Blaise Patterson with six have divided up the carries over the first two weeks.
The Tigers aren’t without their own talented quarterback who is coming off of his best performance of the young season. Tyler New has rushed for 264 yards this season and bounced back from a rocky Week 1 through the air to complete eight of his 10 passes last week and five touchdowns.
“We just have to do what we do and run the plays that are working,” New said.
Like most opponents, Worth County comes into the game with the size advantage on the perimeter. Grant McIntyre and Bo Collins are averaging over 30 yards per game each despite the Tigers only attempting 10 passes per game.
“You’ve got to stick to your rules to beat them,” North Andrew’s Matthew Evans said. “We can’t get in any fights, can’t be getting a bunch of flags, and we can’t turn the ball over. We’ve also got to tackle and pursue — it’s just those little things.”
Defensively, the strength of the Cardinals comes from their defensive line. Payton Simmons helped anchor their defensive line last year, and defensive end Avrey Miller has two and a half sacks this season.
Worth County will counter with a mix of veterans and youth on the offensive side of the ball. New sees where the offense’s mistakes are, but also sees growth.
“I see the things we can work on but each week I’m also seeing improvement,” New said. “We just need to get better each week and eventually we’ll get where we need to be.”
For the Worth County defense, there is still a lot to be done according to Alarcon. The Tigers are allowing 28 points per game on defense through two weeks.
“It’s early and I don’t want to call people out, but we need to get to practice and get better day-by-day,” Alarcon said. “But it’s early and I still think we’ll grow and learn.”