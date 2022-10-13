Levi

Worth County senior running back Levi Cassavaugh carries the ball against Pattonsburg last Friday.

 SUBMITTED

GRANT CITY, Mo. — The Grand River Conference is no stranger to highly anticipated games and the 2022 season has been no different. This week is no different with the Worth County Tigers traveling to Rosendale to take on the state’s top-ranked team in North Andrew.

The Tigers and Cardinals consistently find themselves fighting for the title of the state’s best conference. North Andrew has already clinched at least a share of the title, but with a win Friday night, Worth County can secure a share as well.

Follow Forum Sports: @sportsMDF.

0
0
0
0
0

Tags