GRANT CITY, Mo. — The Grand River Conference is no stranger to highly anticipated games and the 2022 season has been no different. This week is no different with the Worth County Tigers traveling to Rosendale to take on the state’s top-ranked team in North Andrew.
The Tigers and Cardinals consistently find themselves fighting for the title of the state’s best conference. North Andrew has already clinched at least a share of the title, but with a win Friday night, Worth County can secure a share as well.
“I think that a win Friday would be huge for our confidence,” Tiger quarterback Tyler New said. “Winning or even tying in the GRC is a big deal because there are so many good teams. The GRC has so many teams in the top 10 or were in the top throughout the year.”
Since their loss to Albany one month ago, the Tigers have outscored their last three opponents 200-44. This week should provide a much stiffer challenge — a challenge that Worth County is excited to accept.
“I’m really looking forward to this game,” Jase Lathum said. “I think if we stick to our game plan, we could do really well. But if we come in cold, it could be similar to what happened in Albany.”
Lathum will play a large role in the failure or success of the game as the Cardinals boast the largest offensive line in the state. The senior defensive tackle says that he’ll have to use an array of attributes to be successful.
“Well, I’m not the quickest guy around,” Lathum said. “So, I’ll have to use my brain and use my moves to get past people. Or just bullrush — both work.”
The Cardinals bring an offensive philosophy that is very similar to that of Worth County. North Andrew is a run heavy offense that averages 323 yards per game.
Senior Hayden Ecker leads the team with 1,165 yards with an 11 yards per carry average. Quarterback Braxon Linville is second on the team with 830 yards rushing this season. The two leading rushers have combined for 28 touchdowns on the ground so far.
The passing offense got off to a slow start for Linville and the Cardinals, but the team has seen a drastic uptick in production with the return of Dawson Eychaner. Since returning three weeks ago, Eychaner has averaged 102 receiving yards per game and scored six touchdowns.
“It’s not a secret, they’re ginormous across the front on both sides of the ball,” Worth County coach Jon Adwell said. “We have some size, but we’re not big everywhere. In some positions, it’s kind of a David vs. Goliath and so we have to be able to counter their size with our speed.”
New will be responsible for getting the ball to those speedy players on the offensive side of the ball. The first-year starter surpassed 1,000 all-purpose yards this past week and enters week eight with 553 passing yards and 470 rushing yards.
“Starting for the first time, I was a little bit nervous heading into the year, but my coaches and teammates have helped boost my confidence throughout the year,” New said. “We have a really good line that I am comfortable to throw behind and we have good backs and receivers that will catch anything that I throw to them.”
Friday’s game could also have major implications as to where the two teams fall in the Class 4 District 16 Tournament. As of now, the Cardinals sit with the one seed and the Tigers find themselves with the three seed.
“I think where we are as a team isn’t bad, but I think we can still do some things to get better,” Lathum said.
