FAUCETT, Mo. — The Worth County Tigers softball program doesn’t have a long history of success. But Monday night’s regular season finale gave the Tigers their 12th win of the season and their first winning season since 2019 and just their second in 13 years.
“We talked a lot at the beginning of the year about our potential and putting it all together,” Worth County coach Tiffany Bliley said. “For them to believe in that, seeing that hard work does pay off in the end. For the girls coming up to see that carrying through and seeing that work put in over the offseason can carry over into the season can help the younger girls for years to come.”
Worth County’s regular season finale resulted in a 5-2 win over the Mid-Buchanan Dragons. While the result of the game mattered only in the win/loss column, for Bliley, it was all about getting ready for a rematch with Platte Valley in the Class 1 District 16 semifinal on Wednesday.
“I really wanted to see us focus in defensively (which we did), and I wanted our pitchers to really focus in on hitting their spots,” Bliley said. “I wanted to see our bats get going and I felt like we did all of those things pretty well tonight.”
The Tigers took a few innings to get going offensively, recording just one hit and striking out five times through two innings. Starter Ali Brown allowed just six hits in the win, but had to work through a jam in the first after allowing a single and a walk.
Freshman Rylee Ruckman helped the Worth County offense get going with a one-out single in the top of the third. Brooklyn Richardson kept the inning alive with a two-out walk, allowing Kynah Steele to drive in both runners with a triple for two of her three RBI.
“We wanted to focus on hitting because we’ve had some trouble with that lately,” Steele said. “I came in wanting to play hard and show everyone what we’re capable of.”
The top of the Worth County order came through once again on its next go around. Richardson led off the sixth with what became four-straight hits for the Tigers.
Steele then drove Richardson in with a double, giving Worth County a 3-0 lead. The sixth-inning RBI was Steele’s 20th of the season.
Hailey Adwell drove in the fourth run of the game with an RBI double. Adwell finished the regular season with a team-leading .480 average. Kara Staton drove in the final run of the inning with an RBI double.
The Dragons finally broke through in the bottom of the sixth after opening the inning with back-to-back doubles. Mid-Buchanan scored both its runs in the sixth, one earned and one coming on a throwing error.
Brown allowed six hits and struck out five over seven innings. Brown said after that no matter who is pitching Wednesday, she believes they’re capable of helping their team win.
“Whether it’s me or Brooklyn, I know we can pitch great,” Brown said. “We know that we can stop them and hopefully get the bats going so that we can beat them.”
The Tigers will face Platte Valley at 6:30 Wednesday night. Platte Valley defeated Worth County 7-0 one week ago.
“We learned in that game that we have to keep our heads up,” Brown said. “We can't be too high or too low. We just have to go into that game knowing that we are going to hit well, pitch well, and feel good.”