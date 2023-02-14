BROWN

Worth County senior Ali Brown takes a shot on Monday in Fairfax. 

 ANTHONY CRANE/TIMES-TRIBUNE

FAIRFAX, Mo. — The Worth County Tigers had no answers for the East Atchison Wolves on Monday night in Fairfax. The Wolves were led on Senior Night by senior Natalie Hedlund and her game-high 32 points as East Atchison took down the Tigers, 65-35.

“There’s not really anything you can do to stop her when she’s having that kind of game,” Worth County coach Tiffany Bliley said. “We tried being physical and we tried sagging off and then doubling teaming her. Making it harder for them to pass into her helped, but they still found ways. When she’s that much bigger — that hurts.”

