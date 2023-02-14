FAIRFAX, Mo. — The Worth County Tigers had no answers for the East Atchison Wolves on Monday night in Fairfax. The Wolves were led on Senior Night by senior Natalie Hedlund and her game-high 32 points as East Atchison took down the Tigers, 65-35.
“There’s not really anything you can do to stop her when she’s having that kind of game,” Worth County coach Tiffany Bliley said. “We tried being physical and we tried sagging off and then doubling teaming her. Making it harder for them to pass into her helped, but they still found ways. When she’s that much bigger — that hurts.”
Hedlund was a problem from the start of Monday night’s game. The Wolves’ senior scored four points in the first few minutes, helping East Atchison to a 6-3 lead in the opening minutes of the first quarter.
The Wolves’ defense was also a problem for the Tigers, forcing a turnover on back-to-back inbound plays as part of an 8-0 run midway through the first quarter. Ali Brown did her best to keep Worth County in the game with eight points in the first quarter.
“She’s been stepping up in big ways and has been our most consistent player over the last six or seven games,” Bliley said.
East Atchison led 23-9 at the end of the first quarter and didn’t let up in the second quarter. Hedlund opened the second quarter with a three-pointer and five points total in the first two minutes of the quarter.
Paige Sherer made two free throws in between Hedlund’s five points and Taylor Sanders made the first of two 3-pointers in the game as Worth County worked to keep pace with the Wolves early in the second quarter.
The Tigers ran out of ways to respond midway through the second quarter as the size difference and suffocating East Atchison defense again gave them problems. Lizzie Schlueter started the next Wolves’ run with a 3-point play, then a steal from Hedlund on the attempted inbound pass gave East Atchison five quick points.
Brown put a pause on the run with a layup, giving her 10 points in the first half. Schlueter responded to the Brown basket with back-to-back baskets of her own. The Wolves went on a 9-0 run before a basket at the buzzer from Kynah Steele ended the East Atchison run. Hedlund’s 21 first-half points helped the Wolves to a 42-18 halftime lead.
Worth County opened the second half with a basket from Brown and Hailey Adwell to cut the deficit to 20. Hedlund came back with 5-straight points and ended any sort of momentum the Tigers hoped to gain in the third quarter. The Wolves outscored the Tigers 20-9 in the quarter, sending East Atchison into the final quarter with a 62-27 lead.
Brown led Worth County with 15 points in the loss. Hedlund led all scorers with 32 points. Worth County dropped to 7-17 and will close out the regular season on Thursday against the Maysville Wolverines.
“If we get ball movement and get shots, I think we look okay,” Bliley said. “It’s when the ball gets stuck that we get into trouble.”
Maysville is 1-19 this season with that lone win coming against Stewartsville-Osborn last week. The Wolverines are averaging just 26 points per game on offense, while allowing 54 points per game to their opponents.
“We’re going to crank up the intensity in practice and put more pressure on our ball so that we can handle pressure,” Bliley said. “It’s just an intensity thing and we’re going to have to work on intensity to get ready for districts.”