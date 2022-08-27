22-09-01 WC FB Jase.jpg

Worth County's Jase Latham engulfs a South Holt runner on Friday night in Grant City. 

GRANT CITY, Mo. — The Worth County Tigers may have come into Friday night’s game against the South Holt Knights feeling a bit underrated. For some of the Tigers, they like the idea of flying under the radar. But that’ll be hard to do after beating the Knights 60-12 in a game that ended at halftime in the season opener.

“Since December 2, they’ve had a chip on their shoulder and they feel like they have unfinished business and they talk about it every day,” Worth County coach Jon Adwell said. “You know it shows, and we have a ton of stuff to work on, but they’re willing to put the work in.”

22-09-01 WC FB New.jpg

Worth County's Tyler New runs the ball on Friday night in Grant City. 
22-09-01 WC FB Cass New.jpg

Worth County's Tyler New hands off to Levi Cassavaugh on Friday night in Grant City. 
22-09-01 WC FB Hightshoe.jpg

Worth County's Braxton Hightshoe runs the ball on Friday night in Grant City. 
