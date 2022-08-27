This all-access subscription includes print delivery of the Thursday paper, access to all online news and pages, and daily news delivered to your email inbox. Please allow 24-36 hours for the online account to activate as part of this subscription selection.
GRANT CITY, Mo. — The Worth County Tigers may have come into Friday night’s game against the South Holt Knights feeling a bit underrated. For some of the Tigers, they like the idea of flying under the radar. But that’ll be hard to do after beating the Knights 60-12 in a game that ended at halftime in the season opener.
“Since December 2, they’ve had a chip on their shoulder and they feel like they have unfinished business and they talk about it every day,” Worth County coach Jon Adwell said. “You know it shows, and we have a ton of stuff to work on, but they’re willing to put the work in.”
After graduating two of the state’s best offensive players last season, all eyes were on those players filling those roles. Levi Cassavaugh got a taste of what it’s like being the team’s lead back in last year’s state title game, but enters the season excited to be the team’s feature back.
“I’m not in the best shape right now, I was dying in that first quarter,” Cassavaugh said. “As the season progresses, I’ll get in better shape. I’m excited to get the workload because I’ve been looking forward to being able to run the ball a lot.”
Cassavaugh did just that against South Holt, carrying the ball on four of the team’s five plays to open the game. The senior running back accumulated 35 yards on that drive, including a 20-yard touchdown.
“He’s the bell cow this year,” Adwell said. “He’s like a little Dante Hall because he can cut on a dime. Levi is little, but he’s a stout kid and can squirt out of anything.”
After a three-and-out on the game’s first possession, South Holt found better production on its second drive of the game. Jayce Jackson ripped off a 22-yard run to open the drive, then quarterback Kendall Noland carried the ball 2-straight times for a total of 17 yards.
The Knights’ drive stalled with two incompletions and a 1-yard run, setting up a fourth-and-9 from the Worth County 24. In a game that ended with very few positives for South Holt, the fourth-and-9 play proved to be one of them with Noland connecting with Cade Kurtz for a touchdown.
After the Knights’ first touchdown, Adwell went right back to Cassavaugh on the next drive. Cassavaugh rushed for 16 yards on his first two carries before getting a short breather on a 6-yard run by Braxton Hightshoe.
Cassavaugh carried the ball three more times on the drive and nine total in the first quarter. The final carry of the drive saw Cassavaugh break free for a 29-yard touchdown.
Adwell felt the game really turned on the next drive when the Worth County defense forced a turnover on downs on the South Holt 25-yard line. Then on the Tigers’ first play on offense, quarterback Tyler New threw his first touchdown pass of the season to Grant McIntyre — giving Worth County a 22-6 lead with 40 seconds left in the first quarter.
The South Holt miscues continued to haunt them on its next drive. Noland connected with Jackson for a 21-yard pass, only to have 10 yards taken off due to a block in the back. After a 2-yard run and a Jase Latham sack, the Knights were forced to punt.
New wasted no time before adding his first rushing touchdown of the season. The junior quarterback broke through the left side of the Knights defense for a 65-yard touchdown.
"He's really improved his speed," Worth County coach Jon Adwell said. "He's confident and he's got a pretty decent arm. We've worked on his accuracy and he's no Aydan, but he's a junior and Aydan wasn't Aydan as a junior. He's ahead of the game and doing stuff as a junior that we like seeing."
Things just got worse from there for South Holt. The Knights opened their next drive with a 1-yard run on the first play and a sack on the second. On third and long, a bad snap from the center led to a Worth County fumble recovery.
For the Tigers, even when things went wrong, they eventually went right. After two holding calls forced a third and 18, New found Dylan McIntyre for a 37-yard touchdown. McIntyre had two receptions Friday night, both ending in the end zone.
“I expected us to come out, play hard, and that’s what we did,” Dylan McIntyre said. “Tyler has an arm, Braxton has an arm, and so we have two quarterbacks who can come out and throw it as far as they want. They’re pretty accurate too.”
Noland threw his second touchdown pass of the game on the ensuing drive, connecting with Cole Medsker for a 53-yard touchdown pass. Noland went 6-for-14 in the game for 100 yards and two touchdowns.
After the South Holt touchdown, the Tigers scored on the first play of the drive for the third time. Cassavaugh’s third rushing touchdown of the half covered 47 yards, giving Worth County a 44-12 lead.
The Tigers’ final two touchdowns of the night came from the arm of Hightshoe. The first came on a fourth and 11 from the 38-yard line, connecting with Dylan McIntyre. The final touchdown came with just seconds left in the half, finding Cassavaugh who turned a short pass into a 50-yard touchdown.
“Tonight was fun, I didn’t come out the way I expected, but the other seven did,” Hightshoe said. “I finally got it going there at the end started getting it going.”
New and Hightshoe combined threw the ball just six times but had all four competitions go for a touchdown. Cassavaugh carried the ball 11 times for 114 yards and finished with four total touchdowns.
Worth County will travel to St. Joseph next Friday for a matchup with St. Joseph Christian.
“We’ve only won one game, so don’t get too cocky about it,” Cassavaugh said. “We have to go into next week with our motto: respect all, but fear nobody.”