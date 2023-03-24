WC Golf.jpg

WORTH COUNTY GOLF - Shown from left, first row: Brayden Combs, Tanner Ridge, Levi Cassavaugh, Cannon Fletcher; second row: Andrew Griffin, Cash Jacobs, Lance Abplanalp, Brayden Murphy and Wyatt Hill.

The Tiger golf team is full of new faces and players new to the game of golf. The Tigers have just one player returning from last season, but will enter the season with four freshmen and three seniors playing for the first time.

“Having the one experienced is good, but unlike a football or basketball — they know how to play,” Worth County coach Ryan Hutchcraft said. “I don’t think it’s as big a deal that they’re freshmen or sophomores that haven’t played as much, but I don’t see why they can’t compete right from the start.”

