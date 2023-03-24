The Tiger golf team is full of new faces and players new to the game of golf. The Tigers have just one player returning from last season, but will enter the season with four freshmen and three seniors playing for the first time.
“Having the one experienced is good, but unlike a football or basketball — they know how to play,” Worth County coach Ryan Hutchcraft said. “I don’t think it’s as big a deal that they’re freshmen or sophomores that haven’t played as much, but I don’t see why they can’t compete right from the start.”
The freshmen class includes Andrew Griffin, Brayden Combs, Wyatt Hill, and Brayden Murphy. Griffin said that he really got interested in the game last year knowing that he could play competitive golf in high school.
“I really started getting into it last summer, but before that I just came out here and messed around,” Griffin said. “I actually started to try last summer since I knew I could play in high school. We’re trying to get back in the swing of things since I couldn’t golf all winter, but things are going all right.”
The team will have its share of two-sport athletes this spring. Senior Levi Cassavaugh and Cannon Fletcher are two newcomers to golf that will split time between the course and the track.
“I’d never done it before, but I thought it would be fun,” Cassavaugh said. “I’ve been out here for a week, and I’ve gone from not even being able to hit the ball to being able to hit it straight — even have the best ball sometimes out of all these people. But I want to compete, I want to do my best, and not just come out here and mess around.”
Senior Lance Abplanalp is the lone returner from last year’s team. Fellow seniors Tanner Ridge and Cash Jacobs round out the newcomers to 2023 team.
“The biggest thing I want is something they’ve already got, and that’s them falling in love with the game,” Hutchcraft said. “That’s all I can really hope for in a sport like this. Those kids that fall in love with it will keep playing and keep getting better. It’s a shame I only get one year with the older guys, but it’s a game they can play for life.”