23-05-11 Track WC Levi.jpg
Buy Now

Worth County senior Levi Cassavaugh wins the 400-meter dash on Saturday in Weston. 

 JON DYKSTRA/THE FORUM

WESTON, Mo. — Last season, the Worth County Tigers came into the district meet as heavy favorites to capture the district championship and they didn’t disappoint, led by the individual efforts of Jace Cousatte, Aydan Gladstone and Alex Rinehart, the team won by 16 points over King City.

Now 364 days later, the Tigers came into the Class 1, District 8 championships in Weston with a much younger team — but the result remained the same as the Tigers hoisted their second-straight district plaque.

0
0
0
0
0

Tags