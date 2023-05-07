WESTON, Mo. — Last season, the Worth County Tigers came into the district meet as heavy favorites to capture the district championship and they didn’t disappoint, led by the individual efforts of Jace Cousatte, Aydan Gladstone and Alex Rinehart, the team won by 16 points over King City.
Now 364 days later, the Tigers came into the Class 1, District 8 championships in Weston with a much younger team — but the result remained the same as the Tigers hoisted their second-straight district plaque.
“You lose people like Aydan Gladstone, Rinehart and Cousatte and you don’t know if you can make the repeat,” Worth County coach Cree Beverlin said. “It was really good to see some new faces show up and some young guys help out too and get points.”
Last year’s juniors — who helped gather points last season, but weren’t counted on to win individual events like Cousatte, Gladstone and Rinehart — have stepped into those shoes.
Levi Cassavaugh was able to win the 400-meter dash by over a second with a 52.88, a new season best. He also led three sectional-qualifying relays.
“Last year, he was good, did a lot of good things and scored a lot of points, but he wasn’t the leader that he is now,” Beverlin said. “He knows that if he is worn out, those relays aren’t getting through districts or sectionals. He has stepped up in a team role and kinda sacrificed himself really to help those guys out.”
The relay teams, just like last season, were a strength. Ethan Frese, Lucas Frisch, New and Cassavaugh were second in the 4x400-meter relay. New, Galanakis, Landon Moser and Cassavaugh took third in the 4x200-meter relay. Brayden Stevens, Frisch, Galanakis and Cassavaugh took fourth in the 4x100-meter relay.
Over in the throwing events, it's been Jase Latham who has been the rock for the Tigers. Latham had won six-straight shot-put events going into the GRC Championships last week when North Andrew senior Jacob Chittum knocked him off.
“As (football coach Jon) Adwell would say, I was just hungry,” Latham said. “I wanted to throw big. I knew I had it in me to throw big. I was kinda mad at myself last week for my poor performance, so I figured, I might as well get one out there.”
The two friends were back at it this week and both threw their personal-bests, but it was Latham who got the district bragging rights. Latham threw the second-farthest distance in Class 1 this season with a 15.44-meter heave while Chittum is third in Class 1 with 15.27 meters.
“He was beyond excited — he was shaking when he came over to me, and went wild and screamed and everything else,” Beverlin laughed. “Chittum threw a big one to open the meet up and then Jace just rose to the competition.”
The field events continue to be a strength this season for the Tigers as junior Elias Alarcon was second in the discus and third in the shot put to advance to sectionals in both. Junior Landon Moser took second in the triple jump to advance to sectionals, and junior Tyler New was third in the javelin to earn his spot in Plattsburg next Saturday.
“Worth County has always been blessed, girls and boys, even when I wasn’t there I can remember watching them and they’d have every field event covered,” Beverlin said. “That is a good tradition to keep going.”
Back on the track, it was a big day for hurdlers as John Galanakis, another senior stepping up, took third in the 110-meter hurdles and freshman Lucas Frisch was third in the 300-meter hurdles.
“One of our assistants Mark Terry does a lot of work with our hurdlers,” Beverlin said. “Those two have listened to him and done what they are supposed to do.”
The Worth County girls finished fourth as a team and picked up two individual championships with the 4x100-meter relay and sophomore Eva Engel in the pole vault.
Engel began the day in Weston with the pole vault in a matchup of Class 1’s two best vaulters again with Mound City’s Ava Barnes and Engel won with a 10-foot-6 — 3.2 meters. After an injury caused her to miss a week, Engel has bounced back strong.
“She was a little concerned after she cleared 10-foot that her ankle/foot was bothering her a little bit, but she sat down and did some stretches and exercises,” Worth County coach Janice Borey said. “Then she said that she wanted to do one more. So we did one more. The way she was vaulting I think she could have cleared a couple more heights. She was on-point.”
In the 4x100-meter relay, Hailey Adwell, Brooklyn Richardson, Rayleigh Smith and Emma Spencer ran a season-best and Class 1-leading 51.74.
“I was very proud of them,” Borey said. “All the cylinders hit correctly. They were just really flying through it. … They were pretty excited. They are not far off the school record.”
For Adwell, she’s also been dealing with an injury that held her out of her individual events, but rose to the occasion with the relay.
“She had torn that hamstring a couple years ago in the state meet in the 400,” Borey said. “She has dealt with that pain before and she is in tune with her body pretty well and kinda knows. At Stanberry, they pulled them off in the 200 because of the timing system and she knew right them that she could feel a little bit of something. … She has been rehabbing it and doing exercises."
It was a busy day for the sprinters as Emma Spencer and Brooklyn Richardson took second and third in the 100-meter dash to advance to sectionals.
Freshman Riley Ridge continues to impress in the high jump as she finished second to East Atchison senior Faith Anderson. She is currently seventh in the state and second among freshmen.
“She is very focused, very relaxed and doesn’t get very nervous — unless she’s covering it up,” Borey said. “She does very well.”
Senior Ali Brown took second in the javelin and is also currently seventh in the state as she looks to get back on the state podium for a second-straight season.
“Ali is a hard worker,” Borey said. “She is after it all the time and trying to improve all the time.”
The Tiger teams will be in Plattsburg for sectionals on Saturday as they look to advance to state.
“At this point in time, overworking is going to hurt them,” Borey said. “We are going to stay light. Blocks are a big thing, we are going to work on those. Approaches — I think that is very important for Riley in the high jump to have her approach down, so it is consistent. … We aren’t going to do a ton of running because I just want fresh legs on Saturday.”