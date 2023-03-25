GRANT CITY, Mo. — Eva Engel, Kara Staton and Levi Cassavaugh kicked their track and field seasons off in style at Thursday’s Worth County Early Bird. The trio of Tigers earned individual titles at the first meet of the season.
“It felt good,” Cassavaugh said. “It is a shock to be out here in the cold again after basketball, but it was good to be back out here running again, get to competing again and get that adrenaline flowing again.”
The Worth County boys took second as a team while the girls were fourth.
Engel got the team off to a strong start in the pole vault. The state’s fifth-place vaulter a year ago was able to set a new outdoor personal-best, clearing 10 feet on Thursday.
The success for the girls in the field events continued at the discus where junior Kara Staton took on a strong group of competitors and finished first with a 98-foot-2.25 throw.
“It was tough,” Staton said. “There are a lot of good competitors. You just have to push yourself to be better. It started off rough, but my last throw was probably my best one.”
Staton just missed the state meet last season as she finished fifth in the very tough northwest Missouri sectionals. She also threw the shot put on Thursday and finished fifth in that event.
“I’ve been practicing all winter indoors and working hard,” Staton said.
The field events weren’t done there with points for the Tigers. Senior Ali Brown was second in javelin and sixth in discus. Freshman Rylee Ruckman was eighth in the javelin while freshman Riley Ridge took seventh in the high jump and ninth in the triple jump.
On the track, junior Brooklyn Richardson was fourth in the 100-meter dash and Hailey Adwell was fourth in the 400-meter dash. Richardson added a fifth-place showing in the 100-meter hurdles.
The Tiger freshmen continued to shine with Brylea Paxson taking fifth in the 1,600-meter run, Rayleigh Smith finishing seventh in the 200-meter dash and Ridge taking 10th in the 100-meter hurdles.
Worth County also took second in the 4x100-meter relay with Adwell, Richardson, Smith and Emma Spencer joining forces. Spencer was ninth in the 100-meter dash.
For the boys, Cassavaugh shined in the sprints with three top-6 finishes including his 400-meter championship. Cassavaugh dominated the field in the 400 with a 54.59 while second-place was 56.26.
“It is definitely a good start,” Cassavaugh said. “I want to get better, but my coaches said 54, so that is a pretty good starting place. But I want to do nothing but improve.”
Cassavaugh was fifth in the 100-meter dash and sixth in the 200-meter dash.
“I find that the 400 is easier for me,” Cassavaugh said. “I’m not as fast as those other guys, I don’t have the height. I think I’m pretty good at the 400 because it is a lot of mental toughness. You have to be able to push through even when that pain kicks in coming around that last corner. You just have to be mentally tough to be able to keep going.”
The Tigers filled the field events with top-5 finishes to rack up the team points. Junior Landon Moser was second in the long jump and fifth in the triple jump while junior Tyler New was third in the javelin and eighth in the long jump.
Freshman Brayden Combs took fourth in the pole vault while senior Jase Latham was second in shot put. Elias Alarcon was fifth in the discus and the team found success in high jump with John Galanakis taking third and Andrew Griffin taking sixth. More freshman success came in the 300-meter hurdles with Lucas Frisch finishing sixth.
Worth County will be back in action on Thursday at the King City Wildcat Relays.