Worth County senior Jase Latham throws the shot put on Thursday in Grant City. 

 JON DYKSTRA/THE FORUM

GRANT CITY, Mo. — Eva Engel, Kara Staton and Levi Cassavaugh kicked their track and field seasons off in style at Thursday’s Worth County Early Bird. The trio of Tigers earned individual titles at the first meet of the season.

“It felt good,” Cassavaugh said. “It is a shock to be out here in the cold again after basketball, but it was good to be back out here running again, get to competing again and get that adrenaline flowing again.”

