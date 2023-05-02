ALBANY, Mo. — The Worth County boys walked away from the GRC Track and Field Meet with a second-place finish for the second-straight year. The Tigers finished the meet with a championship in the 4x400 and four second-place finishes.
“We wanted to win it,” Worth County coach Cree Beverlin said. “But you compare our 17 kids (half of them are freshmen) to Putnam County, I think second place is pretty good. We won our division in the GRC and bringing back the 4x400 trophy back to Worth County — that’s all good.”
Beverlin said after the six-hour meet that he was most impressed with the performance of senior Levi Cassavaugh. Cassavaugh was the only Worth County runner to race on every one of Worth County’s relay teams.
“For the first time all year, he was in all three relays and the 400-meter,” Beverlin said. “I wanted to see how he would compete, and he really rose up to the occasion. He did really well and had a gutsy track meet, so I would say I’m most impressed with him.”
For the first time this season, Cassavaugh did not take first in the 400-meter race. Cassavaugh finished a little over a second behind Princeton senior Andrew Rhoades.
“He was seeded three seconds faster than me, so getting it that close wasn’t bad,” Cassavaugh said. “Today was a good example of how tough the competition is going to be in districts. The GRC is really tough, so we’re going to have to compete with guys like this to advance, so this was a good wake-up call and good preparation.”
The Tigers just missed another first-place finish in the 110-meter hurdles. Senior John Galanakis finished with a time of 17.23, just behind North Andrew’s Tanner Russo’s first-place time of 17.02 seconds.
Galanakis and Cassavaugh were a part of the 4x100 relay that finished fourth behind Putnam County, Albany and King City. The Tigers then finished fifth in the 4x200, then finished the day with a win in the 4x400.
New, Cassavaugh, Lucas Frisch, and Ethan Frese finished with a time of 3:49.10, four seconds ahead of second-place Trenton.
“Levi got us out to a strong lead, and we kept that lead throughout the race,” New said.
New was also busy throughout the day, starting with a second-place finish in the javelin throw. The Worth County junior finished just .16 meters behind Maverick Gentry of Polo. New also finished fifth in the triple jump.
“It’s definitely good to get your PR or close to your PR in conference, then hopefully carry that over into districts and then keep moving on,” New said.
After spending the fall competing on the football field, Jase Latham and North Andrew’s Jacob Chittum now consistently find themselves competing for first place in the shot put. Chittum got the best of Latham on Tuesday by the narrowest of margins. Chittum took first with a throw of 14.37, while Latham finished second with a throw of 14.36 meters.
Junior Elias Alarcon finished fourth in the shot put with a throw of 12.11 meters. Alarcon also finished fourth in the discus with a throw of 38.71 meters.
The Worth County girls’ team had their share of success in Tuesday’s meet, starting with Ali Brown’s third-place finish in the javelin throw. Brown earned six points for the Tigers with a throw of 34.46 meters.
Kara Staton added another top-five finish for the team in the discus throw. Staton finished just behind North Andrew’s Riley Walker with a throw of 30.63 meters. Staton then finished fourth in the shot put with a throw of 9.45 meters.
Eva Engel had the best finish for the girls’ team as she finished second in the pole vault. Engel finished a quarter of a meter behind Maysville’s Mirabella Redman with a distance of 2.74 meters.
Brooklyn Richardson, Riley Ridge, Emma Spencer and Rayleigh Smith combined for a fourth-place finish in the 4x100 relay. The young group finished just behind Princeton with a time of 55.85.
Worth County had a second top-five finish on the track with Spencer’s fifth-place finish in the 100-meter dash. Spencer finished with a time of 13.41.
The Worth County track and field team will now look to Saturday’s district meet at West Platte.
“The rest of the week will be a little different with tomorrow being a bit of a rest day for the kids that did a lot today,” Beverlin said. “Thursday we’ll hit it pretty hard, and then Friday will be a bit of a dress rehearsal to get ready for Saturday morning.”