ALBANY, Mo. — The Worth County boys walked away from the GRC Track and Field Meet with a second-place finish for the second-straight year. The Tigers finished the meet with a championship in the 4x400 and four second-place finishes.

“We wanted to win it,” Worth County coach Cree Beverlin said. “But you compare our 17 kids (half of them are freshmen) to Putnam County, I think second place is pretty good. We won our division in the GRC and bringing back the 4x400 trophy back to Worth County — that’s all good.”

