WESTON, Mo. — All season long, Nodaway Valley sophomore Ava Graham’s confidence has been growing and with that, so have her distances. On Saturday, Graham threw a personal-best in the shot put to win that event and just missed one in the discus to take third.
Both marks advance her to sectionals next week.
“Last year, I was super nervous and kinda biffed it on both and didn’t do as well as I thought I should,” Graham said. “This year, I kinda pulled myself in and from freshman year to sophomore year, I feel like I’ve gotten a lot calmer with new experiences.”
The Thunder standout was dominant in the shot put with all six of her throws beating the rest of the field’s best throw. She saved her best for her fifth throw with a 11.37-meter heave.
That mark moves her to third in Class 1. She will see the state leader next week at sectionals with Drexel senior Olivia Shipps winning her district with an 11.43-meter toss this week and holding a 12.45-meter personal best.
In the discus, Graham built up to her big throw again. She scratched the first two throws of finals before uncorking a 33.75-meter throw to finish third behind Class 1-leader Rylee Jenkins of Rock Port and the No. 2 thrower in Class 1 Albany’s Emma Mercer.
“I know I had nothing to lose, so I finally full-sended it,” Graham said.
Despite being seventh in the state rankings, Graham will have to be ready to battle at sectionals in the discus with Shipps ranked fourth in the state in that event as well.
Thunder star Riley Blay had a 40-point day at districts with four district titles. The junior won the 800-meter, 1,600-meter and 3,200-meter runs.
Blay finished the day by teaming with Clayton Davis, Clay Hanson and Blake Bohannon to win the 4x400-meter relay. It is a season best for the team and moves them up to 11th in the state.
“Blake carried it through, Clayton pushed held that, Clay pulled that gap and then Riley was able to finish it,” Hamilton said. “Riley ran hard today so he was feeling it and we knew we needed to give him a chance to just defend. Sectionals will be a little tougher. It will be a slightly different strategy, but those boys are ready for it."
The relay success didn’t stop there as Hanson, Bohannon, Reece Walker and John Fuhrman were third in the 4x100-meter relay and Hanson, Walker, Davis and Fuhrman were fourth in the 4x200-meter relay to get both to sectionals. The 4x100 team ran the eighth fastest time in Class 1 while the 4x200 is sitting 15th.
“They all looked great,” Hamilton said. “They’ve been pushing for those relays and it is going to be tight going through sectionals. We wanted a good meet today and we will get several good practices in next week and be ready to roll for next Saturday.”
Bohannon also earned his way to sectionals in the high jump where he finished third.
Sophomore Paige Hanson will also be going to sectionals after finishing third in the 200-meter dash. She is currently ranked 10th in Class 1 in the 200-meter dash.
“She ran really well,” Hamilton said. “We will be able to focus in on that this week with the blocks and her acceleration, and be ready to roll for sectionals.”
The Thunder will compete at the Class 1, Sectional 4 championships on Saturday in Plattsburg.
“The kids did great today,” Hamilton said.