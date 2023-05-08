23-05-11 Track NV Blay3.jpg
Buy Now

Nodaway Valley junior Riley Blay runs at Saturday's district meet in Weston. 

 JON DYKSTRA/THE FORUM

WESTON, Mo. — All season long, Nodaway Valley sophomore Ava Graham’s confidence has been growing and with that, so have her distances. On Saturday, Graham threw a personal-best in the shot put to win that event and just missed one in the discus to take third.

Both marks advance her to sectionals next week.

0
0
0
0
0

Tags