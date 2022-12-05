MARYVILLE, Mo. — Friday night in Maryville was special for the Nodaway Valley Thunder program. In just its second season as a co-op, both the Thunder boys and girls were in the championship game of the Platte Valley Invitational.
And their supporters recognized what a big night it was — packing Bearcat Arena for both championship games.
“With everyone coming out, we had B.J. (Burlington Junction) and Graham both there and it was really fun to play in,” Nodaway Valley sophomore Savanna Marriott said of the atmosphere.
The first championship contests pitted the Thunder girls against a familiar opponent and a hump that the young Thunder haven’t been able to overcome. Three of the Thunder’s 10 losses last season came against St. Joseph Christian.
This year could feature even more matchups between the two teams with St. Joseph Christian joining Nodaway Valley in Class 2, District 16 this season.
The first meeting of the year between the Lions and the Thunder went the way of St. Joseph Christian with the Lions winning 42-36.
“I feel like we played really well as a team,” Nodaway Valley junior Sydney Marriott said. “Obviously I wish we could have won, but going back, we are just going to be able to learn from it.”
Savanna Marriott hit a 3-pointer to tie the game at 6-6 midway through the first quarter, but Christian was able to get to the line twice to close the quarter and go on a 5-0 to close the first period.
The second quarter was tight again with the teams trading baskets throughout, but Christian getting the last score of the half to take a 20-13 lead into halftime.
The Lions extended the margin to 29-19 in the third quarter, but Nodaway Valley sophomore Ava Graham answered with a 3-point play to briefly stop the run. Christian finished the quarter strong again though with two baskets to take a 33-22 lead into the fourth.
A 6-1 run for Nodaway Valley quickly cut into that lead with a Graham basket making it 34-28.
Christian surged back with a 4-0 run to go back up by 10, but Graham and Paidyn Linville each hit free throws before baskets by Paige Hanson and Linville cut the score to 38-34 with 31 seconds left.
The clock ran out on the Thunder with Christian sophomore Chloe Burnham hitting both her free throws to seal the victory on the next possession.
“We are going to take this game, we are going to learn from it and we are going to use it the next time we see them,” Savanna Marriott said.
It was a balanced scoring night for the Thunder with Savanna Marriott finishing with 11 and Sydney Marriott and Ava Graham each having nine. Linville added five and Hanson had two. Sydney Marriott, the newcomer to this year’s starters, worked hard in the offseason.
“This summer, going to the gym with my dad every single day, lifting, building muscle,” Sydney Marriott said. “Obviously, I don’t got a lot of size on me, so I had to build core strength, leg strength and that has just helped even more with my shooting. I spent an hour in the gym every day and an hour in the weight room every day — just staying consistent.”
The Lions were paced by Ella Bowman with 14, Lexi McDaniel with 10, and Burnham and Maya Freudenthal with seven each.
The Thunder travel to another district opponent on Friday when they visit Albany.
“I am proud of their effort,” Nodaway Valley coach Mitch Barnes said. “I never question their heart. We just have to do the little things better.”