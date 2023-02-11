GRAHAM, Mo. — Nodaway Valley girls jumped out to a 12-6 lead after the first quarter in what eventually grew to a 46-35 victory over Mound City. Savanna Marriott scored six of her 10 points in the first quarter to lead the way for the Thunder.
In the second and third quarter, the Thunder made a concerted effort to feed Ava Graham in the post. It paid off as Graham scored 18 of her 22 points in the second and third quarters before fouling out in the fourth quarter.
“A lot of our girls have been going in in the morning and shooting,” Graham said. “So I have been working on different shots to add to my arsenal like the hook shot.”
Graham also pulled down 17 rebounds in the win.
“It’s always nice to hear your mom, the coaches and basically the crowd yell ‘box out,’” Graham said. “It was time to calm down and box the girl out or I am going to get yelled at more.”
Nodaway Valley carried that momentum into the fourth quarter to lead 41-27.
Sophomore Paidyn Linville was a key catalyst for the Thunder as well. Linville scored 10 points and pulled down eight rebounds.
“I just try to get the basket anytime I see it open and either try to get the basket or draw the foul,” Linville said. “We look to pass the ball up the floor a lot and try to get open looks at the basket every time.”
Nodaway Valley kept Mound City at arms length to win the game 46-35. Savanna Marriott added 10 points, four rebounds and four assists before leaving with a head injury. Paige Hanson chipped in four points, six rebounds and four assists while Sydney Marriott added three rebounds and two assists. Bella Walker and Haylee Dawson came in and gave quality minutes with Savanna Marriott and Ava Graham on the bench in the fourth quarter to preserve the win.
Nodaway Valley boys 65, Mound City 53
In the boys matchup, the Thunder held a 20-13 after the first quarter, but Mound City kept hitting big shot after big shot. Mound City’s Quinton Brandon hit five first-half 3-pointers. The Panthers hit 10 shots behind the arc as a team on the night.
Senior Blake Bohannon got the defensive assignment to guard Mound City center Chance Summers in the post. Bohannon held Summers to nine points and recorded four blocks.
“Sometimes I like to angle them to where they think they got what they want and they go to the basket, but I know I can elevate fast enough to get up there to block a couple shots,” Bohannon said. “I knew he would get some but I’d say I held him pretty good.”
Nodaway Valley led 31-29 at the break. Coach Shawn Emerson was down in Arizona for the Super Bowl, so assistant coach Dustin Jenkins had to steer the ship for the Thunder.
“Coach (Jenkins) told us to take our time, we were getting a little sped up,” Bracxten Rohlmeier said. “We started moving the ball around a little more and staying aggressive.”
Fast forward to early in the fourth quarter, game tied at 45. The Thunder went on an 13-2 run to grab control of the game at 58-47 with 2 minutes left.
At that point, it came down to the free-throw game.
“I always want to be the one to shoot the free throws,” Rohlmeier said. “I want to say it’s me with the game on the line to close it out, I am the senior, I am the oldest, it’s my responsibility.”
Nodaway Valley pulls away to win 65-53. Rohlmeier led the way with 17 points, Kayden Conn added 16 points. Bohannon scored 10 points while Michael Cook and Preston Jenkins both chipped in nine points.
Mound City’s regular season is over while Nodaway Valley will host St. Joseph Christian next Tuesday in Burlington Junction.