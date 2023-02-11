Linville

Nodaway Valley sophomore Paidyn Linville shoots a free throw on Friday against Mound City in Graham. 

 SUBMITTED BY KARLENE JENKINS

GRAHAM, Mo. — Nodaway Valley girls jumped out to a 12-6 lead after the first quarter in what eventually grew to a 46-35 victory over Mound City. Savanna Marriott scored six of her 10 points in the first quarter to lead the way for the Thunder.

In the second and third quarter, the Thunder made a concerted effort to feed Ava Graham in the post. It paid off as Graham scored 18 of her 22 points in the second and third quarters before fouling out in the fourth quarter.

