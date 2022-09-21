22-09-22 NNNV Briley4.jpg
Nodaway Valley senior Briley Holladay focuses as she ways to serve on Tuesday night in Hopkins. 

 JON DYKSTRA/THE FORUM

HOPKINS, Mo. — Nodaway Valley and North Nodaway are each going into the second half of the 275 Conference season, and with a month before districts, both teams experimented with new lineup configurations on Tuesday.

The lineups worked in the Thunder’s favor as Nodaway Valley (6-9) earned a 25-7, 25-20 and 25-15 sweep over North Nodaway in Hopkins.

