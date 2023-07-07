Riley Blay has seven state championships. No other athlete in the area has half that number.
Nodaway Valley will have Blay leading the way for boys athletics next season while the Thunder will have their volleyball and girls basketball core finally be upperclassmen with big expectations.
As we did with the Spoofhounds a couple weeks ago, let’s go through the storylines and keys for all the Thunder teams as we head towards the fall.
Football
Nodaway Valley has been building the last couple seasons, but that win total hasn’t made the big jump that many inside the program would have hoped for.
The win column jump could very well come this season with much of the team’s core back. Senior quarterback Michael Cook is one of the toughest pound-for-pound runners in 8-man football and he will be the tone setter for this season’s team.
With the 275 Conference going through a bit of a transition season, the Thunder will have the opportunity for a breakout season.
Cross Country
Riley Blay is a 2-time defending state champion in cross country and will go into the season as a massive favorite to become a 3-time state champion. As a freshman, Blay helped the Thunder to a state team trophy.
It would be very fun to see the Thunder have five runners again this season and be able to compete as a team, but even if that doesn’t happen, Blay should provide Thunder fans with plenty to be proud of this fall.
Volleyball
Last season, the Thunder volleyball team underwent a big transition with the graduation of the Class of 2022. Now the Thunder return a huge chunk of their core.
Junior Paige Hanson has developed into a very strong setter. Sydney and Savanna Marriott along with Paidyn Linville gave the team a lot of defense.
The key will be continuing to develop hitters around junior Reganne Fast.
Boys Basketball
The Thunder will be replacing their floor general with Braxcten Rohlmeier and their top big with Blake Bohannon, but with three starters back, there is an opportunity for the Thunder to continue to grow.
Kayden Conn was one of the area’s top scorers last season and will be looked on to lead the offense again this season, but also be able to create more for his teammates so all the scoring isn’t on his shoulders.
Michael Cook and Preston Jenkins return as fantastic dirty-work guys for the Thunder last season. They will be expected to take on more offensive responsibilities this season and that development will be important.
Girls Basketball
The non-Blay sport that comes into the year with the most expectations is girls basketball.
Ava Graham averaged a double-double and is among the most impactful players in the area entering her junior season.
Around Graham, senior Sydney Marriott had a breakout season last year and returns as the team’s point guard this season. Paidyn Linville also will have some point guard responsibilities and is a great connective piece for the team.
Paige Hanson is one of the best defenders in the conference. Savanna Marriott battled injuries last season, but can fill it up when healthy.
Haylee Dawson and Bella Walker played well off the bench as freshmen and give the team good depth.
With the Class 1 standard just up the road with Platte Valley, Nodaway Valley, along with Northeast Nodaway, will likely be their biggest challengers in the 275 Conference.
Baseball
The Thunder were one of the younger teams around the diamond last season and that leads to an experienced lineup going into this year.
Junior Lane Larabee leads the pitching staff while they return catcher Cooper Snodderly after his strong freshman year. First baseman Preston Jenkins, second baseman Michael Cook, shortstop Kayden Conn and third baseman Deonte Mincy all return. Tyler Gray also returns to the middle of the order and outfield.
With Platte Valley as the standard in the 275, the Thunder hope to be the primary challenger this season.
Track and Field
Riley Blay has two 3,200-meter state titles, two 1,600-meter state titles and one 800-meter state title. Ava Graham is the defending shot put state champion.
The Thunder have a lot of young talent around their two leaders. For the boys, that includes Reece Walker, Dylan Walker and Clayton Davis. For the girls, that includes Paige Hanson, Bella Walker, Reganne Fast and Rileigh Brown.