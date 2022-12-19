KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Nodaway Valley scored ten points before North Platte got on the board. The rest of first quarter was an onslaught from Kayden Conn and Bracxten Rohlmeier from deep. The two hit five total 3-pointers in the first quarter and seven in the first half.
“It was great to hit those outside shots,” Thunder coach Shawn Emerson said. “We ran our offense the way it’s supposed to be run, driving to the basket and kicking it out for open shots.”
While the Thunder were scoring on offense, the defense held North Platte to only six points in the first half.
“We were not happy with the way we defended last game,” Emerson said. “We did a much better job seeing the ball and helping on the ball.”
The Thunder cruised in the second half to secure the out of conference win by the final score of 53-30.
Conn led the way with 27 points with five 3-pointers), eight rebounds and four assists. Rohlmeier added 11 points with three 3-pointers), three rebounds and three assists. Blake Bohannon chipped in six points and three rebounds. Michael Cook and Preston Jenkins did the dirty work for the Thunder. Cook scored two points, but also pulled down seven rebounds and dished out four assists. Jenkins grabbed nine rebounds and scored one point. Ethan Rohr added five points and five rebounds off the bench.
North Platte girls 64, Nodaway Valley 51
The Nodaway Valley girls traveled down to Kansas City to play North Platte in the Twelve Courts of Christmas. The first quarter went back and forth with the Panther holding a slim 12-11 lead. The Thunder had five assists on five baskets, but struggled with the North Platte full-court press.
“They were a good test for us,” Thunder coach Mitch Barnes said. “They have a lot of length, and we did not do a good job of passing to beat the press.”
North Platte ended the first half on a quick 6-2 run, the Thunder trailed 26-21 at the break.
The Thunder defense fell apart in the third quarter. The Panthers outscored Nodaway Valley 23-11 in the third.
Sophomore Ava Graham fouled out in the second half. Graham finished the game with 14 points and eight rebounds.
Nodaway Valley played with a smaller lineup for most of the fourth quarter and actually outscored the Panthers 18-15 in the final frame.
Paige Hanson led the way for the Thunder with 16 points, six rebounds and three assists. Sydney Marriott chipped in nine points, five rebounds and four assists. Savanna Marriott added six points, five rebounds and four assists. Paidyn Linville had four points and three assists.
The Thunder play Tuesday night vs East Atchison at Tarkio.