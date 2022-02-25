ROSENDALE, Mo. — Co-ops have become the rule of the land for small-school sports in Missouri, but just because two schools combine together doesn’t mean that the partnership is destined to last or destined for success.
Oftentimes it is the first few teams that play under that new identity which set the tone for if a co-op is going to be a success. In Nodaway County alone, we’ve seen co-ops result in state championships and we’ve seen co-ops dissolve after just a short time.
If the early returns tell us anything about the brand-new Nodaway Valley co-op, this one appears to have some staying power and the Thunder owes a lot of that early success to a senior class which bought in even when buying in wasn’t easy.
Reagan Hagey, Piper Hunt and Riley Linville were all multiple-year starters for West Nodaway, but as their senior year dawned, the Rocket trio was not only faced with a new co-op with Nodaway-Holt, but the fact that none of the three would be starting as seniors as a talented group of freshmen proved ready immediately.
“We’ve played since third grade,” Hunt said, reflecting on her basketball career with Hagey and Linville. “It’s crazy. I’m so proud of each and every one of them for sticking it out just like I did cause it was rough. It was a rough, rough trail to get here, but we made it and I’m proud of them.”
Hunt, the leading scorer for the Rockets last year, admits that there were times where she debated if playing for the new co-op was worth it.
“I’ve always loved this sport, so whether or not I was a starter or not, I was going to stick with it,” Hunt said. “I’ve never been a quitter. I’ve never quit a sport in the middle of the season. I stuck with it. It is just part of my character. I try not to quit.”
Hunt and the entire senior class has seen their character rewarded with the best season either school has had since 2014 when the Nodaway-Holt went 26-1 and won its district.
For the first time since then, the schools advanced to the district championship game in girls basketball and they did it together.
“We knew at the beginning of the season that we had the potential to do great things,” Nodaway Valley senior Kloe Jenkins said.
Thursday night district championship did not prove the joyous event that the 2014 game did, but the Thunder battled and showed that they will be a team to contend with in the future despite a 59-34 loss to MEC foe Bishop LeBlond.
“It is honestly insane,” Hunt said. “I never imagined that my team would end up getting here. We’ve always been on the downside of everything. Just to be even in the top-2 was super amazing. I’m just so thankful for the team.”
The Eagles are a battle-tested group — playing against Class 4 schools in the MEC and coming off a state quarterfinal appearance last season. Bishop LeBlond (21-7) starts two seniors and three juniors.
Nodaway Valley (18-10) countered all that experience with a senior in Kloe Jenkins and four freshmen.
“Starting the season off, I thought to myself, ‘Oh boy, we are starting four freshmen, how is this going to go?’ But they proved themselves since Day One,” Jenkins said. “They came to play and they have the heart.”
The stage did appear too big for the young Thunder in the opening quarter as turnovers plagued the team and led to easy Eagle points. LeBlond built a 18-4 lead after the first quarter.
Nodaway Valley continued to battle and 5-straight points including an and-1 by freshman Ava Graham cut the margin to 19-9 with all nine points belonging to Graham.
“They were nervous coming out,” Nodaway Valley coach Mitch Barnes said. “We talked to them again and told them that there are girls who play their whole career and never get to go to a district championship game, so we told them that the pressure wasn’t on us because we aren’t really supposed to be here anyway.”
LeBlond’s shooting proved too much to handle. Jenkins drew the assignment on LeBlond star Kianna Herrera and held her to just one made field goal — a fast break where Jenkins wasn’t on her — and four free throws for six points.
“I’m super proud of Kloe’s effort,” Barnes said. “We put here on who I think is probably the best ballplayer we’ve seen this year. She held here to six points and she put out a great effort.”
Jenkins modeled her defense after Maryville’s Ava Dumke.
“Barnes said to watch the LeBlond-Maryville film and that the girl that was guarding her for Maryville never left her hip,” Jenkins said. “And he said, you aren’t leaving her hip. So I didn’t leave her hip I guess.”
LeBlond’s supporting cast picked up the slack though. Tatum Studer, a long-time friend of Jenkins, led the Eagles with 12 points while Shae Lewis had 11 and Sloan Lewis added 10.
LeBlond stretched the margin to 32-12 at halftime. The margin got to 47-20 in the third quarter, but the Thunder refused to get put into a running-clock situation.
Graham had 6-straight points for the Thunder and Jenkins capped a 9-0 run with a 3-pointer to slice the margin to 47-29.
That is as close as the game would get as LeBlond was able to finish off a 25-point victory and advance to the sectional round against the District 15 winner of Polo and Plattsburg. LeBlond will be favored in either matchup.
“You want to know what playing a good team is like?” Barnes said. “If you want to win a district championship, this is it right here.”
Graham finished with a game-high 19 points going against the largest front line of players she has seen this year, led by the 5-foot-11 Herrera.
“It was exciting and it was definitely challenging,” Graham said.
In addition to the four freshmen starters returning — Paidyn Linville, Savanna Marriott, Paige Hanson and Graham — the Thunder return key contributors Reganne Fast and Sydney Marriott.
“I know that one day they are going to win this game and they will have the plaque that says first place,” Hunt said.
The future is bright for Nodaway Valley and they realize that if they are celebrating on district championship night in the future, they have this senior class to thank for setting the tone.
“They mean so much to me,” Graham said. “And it is not just one senior that helped me, it is all the seniors who have helped me.”