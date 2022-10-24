22-10-27 NVVB Ace.jpg
Nodaway Valley celebrates after an ace on Saturday at the district tournament in Oregon. 

 JON DYKSTRA/THE FORUM

OREGON, Mo. — The Nodaway Valley volleyball program had a lot of new faces on the court in Year 2 of the co-op compared to Year 1.

Head coach Tobie Bohannon knew going into the season that the youth was going to lead to an adjustment period for her team, but Bohannon was happy with the way her players embraced new roles this season.

