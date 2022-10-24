OREGON, Mo. — The Nodaway Valley volleyball program had a lot of new faces on the court in Year 2 of the co-op compared to Year 1.
Head coach Tobie Bohannon knew going into the season that the youth was going to lead to an adjustment period for her team, but Bohannon was happy with the way her players embraced new roles this season.
“I think we have a really good foundation for next year,” Bohannon said. “They improved throughout the whole year and I really look forward to working with them and continuing to develop those skills.”
The season ended on Saturday with a sweep at the hands of Mound City 25-19, 25-15 and 25-10 in the first round of the district tournament.
“We really grew as a team this season,” Nodaway Valley sophomore Paige Hanson said. “We learned how to work together and communicate really well with each other.”
Mound City (11-12) jumped out to a 4-0 lead in the first set, but Nodaway Valley (9-16) came back on two Reganne Fast blocks to cut the margin to 4-3. The Thunder eventually tied it at 10-10 on a kill from senior Alexis Maurer.
Sydney Marriott went on a run at the service line which included an ace to force a Mound City timeout with the Thunder leading 13-10. The Panthers came out of the timeout with a 7-0 run to take the lead back.
“That first set, you could really tell that we really wanted it,” Hanson said. “We really wanted to come back and we just couldn’t get it.”
An ace by Thunder sophomore Paidyn Linville and a kill from Fast each got the Panther lead down to two, but that is as close as Nodaway Valley would get as they dropped the set 25-19.
Fast was strong in the second set, but Mound City jumped out to a 5-0 lead and the Thunder never fully recovered in a 25-15 loss.
The third set was all Panthers with the 25-10 final score.
The Thunder will lose seniors Briley Holladay and Maurer from this year’s roster.
“They worked really hard this year,” Bohannon said. “They were good leaders on the team. We are going to miss them next year.”
The team will return a core of upperclassmen next season led by five seniors including Sydney Marriott, Anastyn Nielson and Rileigh Brown. This year’s sophomores will also be juniors with Savanna Marriott, Linville, Hanson and Fast.
“I’m excited to continue growing with this team,” Hanson said. “I think there is a lot of potential and I just think that as the years go on, we will just keep getting better.”
The Marriott sisters combined for 39 digs on Saturday while Hanson had 13 digs and six assists and Linville had eight digs. Fast led the team with five kills.
“I think our future can be bright,” Fast said.