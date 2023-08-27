Micheal Cook has seen a lot during his four years playing high-school football.
As a freshman, he was a part of the North-West Nodaway co-op. As a sophomore, he became a part of the new Nodaway Valley co-op as West Nodaway joined with Nodaway-Holt. By the end of that season, he was the team’s starting quarterback.
Winning proved difficult at the new co-op though as the Thunder won just five total games in Cook’s sophomore and junior seasons — never beating a team that finished with more than two wins.
North Andrew has a very different history as the Cardinals haven’t had a losing season since 2006 — the year Cook was born. They are coming off a state championship and have their own 3-year starting quarterback Braxton Linville back.
But the Thunder were on a mission to prove the history and public perception didn’t matter as they traveled to Rosendale to take on the No. 3 ranked team in the 8-man preseason poll.
“Our motto this year is ‘something to prove,’” Nodaway Valley coach Alan Calfee said. “Yes, I think we had a little bit of a chip on our shoulders as far as that goes.”
Cook’s sophomore season ended with a concussion in the playoffs on that same field in Rosendale, but his interception and kneel-downs put the finishing touches on a 32-8 victory on Friday night.
“It means a lot to be able to beat the state champs of last year and to be able to get that win back from sophomore year when I had to go out early with a concussion,” Cook said. “This game is a tone setter for this season and what we’ve been working on all summer in the weight room and on the field.”
The defense was the catalyst for the Thunder as it was the first time that a North Andrew team has been held to single digits in five years — going back to the 2018 season opener against King City.
“Our big focus all week was that they start with their running game first and foremost,” Calfee said. “We’ve got to control the line of scrimmage up front and make sure you do your assignment because they do a lot of option football. Do your job and trust that the guys beside you and behind you are going to do their job too.”
Offensively, it was the run game and depth for Nodaway Valley which wore on North Andrew. Cook only threw one pass all night — a 5-yard completion to freshman Tye Hoyt — because the Thunder were able to control the line of scrimmage.
They controlled the line of scrimmage using an unconventional offensive line rotation with the goal of staying fresh in the Friday night heat. Calfee was impressed with how Andrew Lightner, Parker Prettyman, Gage Johnson, Garrett Carpenter, Tyler Gray, Reece Walker, Oren Goff and Clayton Davis each played.
“As hot as it was, that was kinda our game plan going in — to keep a constant rotation of guys,” Calfee said.
After a long drive in the first quarter stalled in the red zone, the Thunder got on the board in the second quarter with a touchdown run from junior fullback Preston Jenkins. Cook added another touchdown run before halftime to put the Thunder up 16-0 at the break.
“He is a physical runner,” Calfee said of Jenkins. “Usually there is not just one person who is going to bring him down.”
The Cardinals fought back with a touchdown and 2-point play in the third quarter to cut the leading half, but Calfee remained confident with how his team was performing.
“Their first drive in the second half, they took seven minutes off the clock and punched it in,” Calfee said. “But there was nothing about the drive for them that was just easy. … We made stuff as difficult as possible for them.”
In the fourth quarter, it was all Thunder as Cook and freshman Cooper Snodderley each added touchdowns before Cook’s leaping interception sealed the deal.
“It was kinda nice to see him cap off the game that way after how hard he worked and played,” Calfee said of Cook.
Cook finished with 15 carries for 97 yards and two touchdowns. Snodderley had 14 carries for 85 yards and a score and Jenkins had eight carries for 55 yards and a touchdown. Cook accounted for all four 2-point conversions — two passing and two rushing.
“When we have all three of those guys and then there are other guys too that we will mixed in and get carries too,” Calfee said. “But it all starts up front. The guys up front give them the opportunity to get those yards. They did a good job, especially late when I think people got tired, finishing off some long runs by breaking multiple tackles.”
Nodaway Valley (1-0) will look to continue its momentum on Friday when they host King City (0-1) in Graham before back-to-back games against 275 preseason favorites East Atchison and Platte Valley. North Andrew has the opportunity to bounce back against DeKalb (0-1) before hosting GRC preseason favorite Worth County.