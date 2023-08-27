DSC_0303.jpg

Nodaway Valley junior Preston Jenkins drags North Andrew defenders along with him on Friday night in Rosendale.

 SUBMITTED BY KARLENE JENKINS

Micheal Cook has seen a lot during his four years playing high-school football.

As a freshman, he was a part of the North-West Nodaway co-op. As a sophomore, he became a part of the new Nodaway Valley co-op as West Nodaway joined with Nodaway-Holt. By the end of that season, he was the team’s starting quarterback.

