ROSENDALE, Mo. — The Nodaway Valley senior class had just two district wins total through three years. Nodaway-Holt holds both of those wins, one of which came against their now teammates last season. With the red and blue jerseys now retired, the green and black began a new district tradition at North Andrew on Saturday morning, defeating the Albany Warriors 65-24.
“I think it’s a great thing, certainly for the West Nodaway girls because I don’t know how far you’d have to go back to see when they last won a district game,” Nodaway Valley coach Mitch Barnes said. “I’m also not certain how far you’d have to go back to see when they won 16 now 17 games for West Nodaway, so I think it’s a good boost for both of them.”
Saturday’s 41-point win was a reminder to seniors like Piper Hunt as to just how far the Thunder have come this season. In Hunt’s first three years, West Nodaway lost by an average of 23 points per game.
“It’s pretty cool because we’ve grown so much throughout the years,” Hunt said. “We’ve been there, we’ve been at the bottom of the barrel before. It’s definitely better to be on top than on bottom because I’ve been there before and it’s so much better to come out on top.”
The past has been a bit friendlier to Nodaway-Holt, but the 17 wins makes the most since the then-Trojans went 26-1 in 2014. Barnes has taken a mixture of youth, experience, and schools 20 miles apart and made that all seem familiar to the Thunder’s veterans.
“I think you can see it on the court because it looks like we’ve been playing together for years,” Hunt said. “The beginning of the year — it was kind of rough, but it feels like we’ve been together for all four years.”
The combination of youth and experience was key to Saturday’s opening-round win against the Warriors. Senior Kloe Jenkins led the team with 20 points and got the Nodaway Valley offense going with the game’s first four points.
Albany cut the lead to one at the 5:30 mark with a 3-pointer from Keylee Siddens. Jenkins answered with four of the Thunder’s next six points, giving Nodaway Valley a 10-3 lead. Jenkins said her mindset coming into the game helped spark her success against the Warriors.
“We came in knowing that we want to play North Andrew and we want to play in the district finals,” Jenkins said.
Jenkins scored 10 of her 20 points in the first quarter. The youth of the Thunder played a big role in Nodaway Valley’s 20-7 lead at the end of the first quarter. Freshman Ava Graham scored six of her 12 points over the final four minutes of the first quarter.
Jenkins opened the second quarter with a basket that started another 6-0 run for the Thunder. The Warriors answered with their only run of the game, scoring six-straight to cut the lead to 13 with 2:50 left in the half.
Jenkins and Reaganne Fast combined for seven of the half’s final nine points. The Nodaway Valley senior scored 16 points in the first half and helped the Thunder to a 33-15 halftime lead.
Albany scored six points in the third quarter and just three in the fourth. Barnes was pleased with the opportunity to use his entire bench.
“We played all 11 girls and they all scored,” Barnes said. “There are times when we don’t get past six or seven, so I think mentally this will be good for them because now we play North Andrew, which will be a tough ballgame.”
The Thunder could be catching the Cardinals at the right time. North Andrew enters the district tournament as the two seed but have lost four of its last eight games.
“I think we can certainly compete with North Andrew,” Barnes said. “I’m not going to say we will beat them, but we certainly can beat them. If you look at the losses that we have, three were against St. Joe Christian, who is the one seed in their district and in the last minute of two of those losses, we were ahead. We’ve got a loss to Platte Valley, a loss to North Platte and we actually had them down 10 points at the half.
“We’re just young and inexperienced. But like I’ve said, if we do the little things consistently and don’t get down on ourselves, we can compete.”