BURLINGTON JUNCTION, Mo. — Nodaway Valley played Stewartsville-Osborn in the fourth game of the season and earned a PVI championship with a hard-fought 7-point win. The Thunder (10-4) showed their growth on Friday with a 64-31 victory over the WildCards.
Four players scored in double figures for Nodaway Valley as Friday’s contest turned into a rout in the second quarter.
“It is really about just spending time together and becoming brothers,” Nodaway Valley junior Michael Cook said. “And building our bonds stronger and stronger every day at practice.”
Stewartsville-Osborn (5-5) pulled to within 13-10 with the first basket of the second quarter, but the Thunder exploded on a 15-0 run which became a 21-2 run to finish the half. Michael Cook had 11 of the 21 points.
“Against Northeast Nodaway, we kinda found out that we can get out and run, so we kinda came into tonight and kept the same philosophy,” Cook said.
Cook openly has spoken about embracing a defensive-first mindset and knowing that is where he is most helpful to his team, but his ability to be a scorer unlocked the Thunder’s offense on Friday and opened things up for top scorers Kayden Conn, Bracxten Rohlmeier and Blake Bohannon.
“It is always nice to have other people step up in the game and spread the ball out because it makes it harder for people to guard everybody,” Bohannon said.
Bohannon and Conn finished the game with 16 points each while Cook had 15. Rohlmeier ran the offense as the point guard and still managed 11 points.
“I’ve talked about the balance of our team, and if we believe in that, how strong we can be,” Nodaway Valley coach Shawn Emerson said.
Rohlmeier opened the third quarter with a 3-pointer off a feed from Bohannon and Cook added two for a 39-12 lead.
The teams traded scores much of the remainder of the third quarter, but a Conn 3-pointer in the fourth quarter triggered the running clock for the Thunder.
“It is great to see that your team is always getting better and better, and I just hope it continues throughout the rest of the year,” Bohannon said.
The Thunder now prepare for the Fairfax Tournament where despite being the No. 1 seed, they open with a tough challenge in the form of sixth-seeded South Holt. The Knights handed Nodaway Valley a 58-50 loss in December. The rematch is Monday at 8:15 p.m. in Fairfax.
“That tournament is going to be tough,” Emerson said. “I look at it all, one through six, it really could go any way on all of those games. We just know that we have to show ups and play together.”