23-01-12 NV Rohr.jpg
Buy Now

Nodaway Valley senior Ethan Rohr celebrates after Bracxten Rohlmeier's 3-pointer to end the third quarter on Friday in Burlington Junction. 

 JON DYKSTRA/THE FORUM

BURLINGTON JUNCTION, Mo. — Nodaway Valley played Stewartsville-Osborn in the fourth game of the season and earned a PVI championship with a hard-fought 7-point win. The Thunder (10-4) showed their growth on Friday with a 64-31 victory over the WildCards.

Four players scored in double figures for Nodaway Valley as Friday’s contest turned into a rout in the second quarter.

0
0
0
0
0

Tags