ROSENDALE, Mo. — The Nodaway Valley entered Tuesday night’s opening round of the Class 2 District Tournament with something to prove according to junior guard Sydney Marriott. And prove something the Nodaway Valley guard did, making five of her seven 3-pointers in the first quarter and leading the Thunder with 27 points in a 97-38 win over the Albany Warriors.

“I feel like our team is full of great players, and Sydney is an example of one of those great players,” Ava Graham said. “Sydney gives it 100 percent and goes at it every chance she gets, and I think that’s what makes her a great player.”

