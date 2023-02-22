ROSENDALE, Mo. — The Nodaway Valley entered Tuesday night’s opening round of the Class 2 District Tournament with something to prove according to junior guard Sydney Marriott. And prove something the Nodaway Valley guard did, making five of her seven 3-pointers in the first quarter and leading the Thunder with 27 points in a 97-38 win over the Albany Warriors.
“I feel like our team is full of great players, and Sydney is an example of one of those great players,” Ava Graham said. “Sydney gives it 100 percent and goes at it every chance she gets, and I think that’s what makes her a great player.”
As a team, Nodaway Valley converted on 13 of its 3-point attempts with 11 of those coming from the starters in their three quarters of action. Thunder coach Mitch Barnes said the goal on Tuesday night was for his team to find their rhythm on the offensive end.
“We were trying to work on consistent shooting from the outside,” Barnes said. “Sometimes we come out and shoot lights out, sometimes we don’t shoot very well. It’s something we’ve struggled with all year; if the first one goes down for them, they shoot lights out — if the first one doesn’t go down, they don’t want to shoot the ball.”
The Warriors took the initial lead in the opening round game and after falling behind on Sydney Marriott’s first 3-pointer, answered with another basket for a 4-3 lead in the game’s opening minutes.
The game quickly spiraled out of control for Albany as Nodaway Valley scored the next 24 points. Sydney Marriott and Paige Hanson combined for 20 of those 24 points.
Graham and Savanna Marriott did most of the damage in the second quarter. Graham scored 12 of her 25 points in the second quarter and Savanna Marriott scored five points in the first two minutes of the quarter.
“It’s always nice when Ava is making those shots because it gives us a post presence and it makes people worry about the post,” Sydney Marriott said. “That gives us easier shots because then the defense starts sagging off to help and that gives us more time to get in our rhythm. I think that is what has helped us be successful this season with people knowing that we have a big post, but also knowing that we have shooters.”
After having two quarters dominated by one player on the offensive end, the Thunder took their 57-18 lead into a third quarter where they had their most balanced attack of the night on offense.
Nodaway Valley scored 25 points in the third quarter and had six different players contribute to the effort.
“We want to go out and show out,” Sydney Marriott said. “With the seed that we got, people kinda doubted that we should have gotten that seed. But no matter, we always come out and give teams a hard-fought basketball game and tonight we proved that no matter what happens — we can go out and be a winning basketball team.”
Thursday night’s matchup should prove to be a bigger challenge for Nodaway Valley. The Thunder will face the tournament’s No. 3 seed, East Atchison.
The Wolves got the better of the Thunder on Dec. 20 with a 56-55 win over Nodaway Valley.
“We had them down by eight points, then Ava fouled out and one of our guards hurt her ankle,” Barnes said. “We can’t pound the ball inside when they have three girls as tall as Ava. So, we have to be able to hit them shots from the outside and play good defense.”
Graham knows the challenge that awaits her with East Atchison having three players that are 6-foot tall. The Nodaway Valley center said she wanted to use Tuesday night as a game where she can work on her defense.
“It (Dec. 20 game) gave me a general idea of how they player and what I need to do as a player against them,” Graham said. “Tonight, I just didn’t want to foul out. This was one of those games where I try out new moves and not foul out.”