Nodaway Valley junior Kayden Conn hits a jumper against North Nodaway on Tuesday night in Graham.

 JON DYKSTRA/THE FORUM

GRAHAM, Mo. — Nodaway Valley has had a breakout season to this point, but last week did not go the way the Thunder had hoped as the top seeds in the Fairfax Invitational lost its last two games of that tournament and took fourth.

The Thunder came into this week looking to respond and did just that with a 64-48 home win over North Nodaway on Tuesday night.

