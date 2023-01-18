GRAHAM, Mo. — Nodaway Valley has had a breakout season to this point, but last week did not go the way the Thunder had hoped as the top seeds in the Fairfax Invitational lost its last two games of that tournament and took fourth.
The Thunder came into this week looking to respond and did just that with a 64-48 home win over North Nodaway on Tuesday night.
“After those couple tough losses, we knew we had to get it back this week and next week,” Nodaway Valley junior Kayden Conn said.
The much-improved Mustangs (3-11) battled the Thunder in the first quarter and a drive to beat the buzzer by junior Ethan Fry pulled North Nodaway within 16-11 at the end of the first quarter.
“Turnovers kill us,” North Nodaway coach Cody Jenkins said. “That is the focal point for us. Turnovers killed us. We ended up having two in the first quarter and ended up having 10 for the half. When you have eight turnovers in a quarter, it is never a good thing especially for us, when we have to value every possession. We are growing, but we still have those pains that we have to get over.”
Nodaway Valley (12-6) put the game away to begin the second quarter with a 15-0 capped by a 3-pointer by Conn for a 31-11 lead.
“Everyone else was scoring and when everyone else is scoring, it kinda opens me up,” Conn said.
North Nodaway junior Aydan Blackford ended the run with a 3-pointer of his own, but open looks were few and far between for the Mustang standout as Conn embraced the challenge of guarding the opponent’s best player and held Blackford to 12 points.
“He can really do everything,” Conn said of Blackford. “He can shoot, he can drive, he is quick off the dribble, he can rebound, he is good at everything. I was just trying to stay in front of him as much as possible.”
On the other end, the Thunder were rolling with their backcourt duo of Bracxten Rohlmeier and Conn combining for 39 points. Rohlmeier led all scorers with 20 while Conn had 19 and senior Blake Bohannon added 14.
“Kayden and Braxcten were being aggressive,” Nodaway Valley coach Shawn Emerson said. “Braxcten was looking to get to the basket, which is good.”
The Thunder took a 40-17 lead into halftime, but North Nodaway kept battling and Brice Trimble heated up in the second half with five 3-pointers. Trimble led the Mustangs with 15 points.
“He puts in the time,” Jenkins said. “That is a kid who is in the gym all the time. He is in there before practice and after practice. He is a gym rat. For him to come out and shoot the way he did is big for us, especially this time of year.”
A Trimble 3-pointer cut the lead to 13 midway through the fourth quarter, but that was as close as North Nodaway would get as the Thunder held on for the 16-point win.
Both teams will be back in action on Friday with Nodaway Valley traveling to DeKalb and North Nodaway hosting Platte Valley.