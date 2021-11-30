BURLINGTON JUNCTION, Mo. — The Platte Valley Invitational girls' bracket feels pretty wide open this season given the fact that fifth-seeded St. Joseph Christian already has a win over top-seeded DeKalb this season.
With the top five teams in the tournament looking strong already this year, it was a given that two of those teams would have to face each other in Monday's first round of games. Those two teams who had to square off were fourth-seeded Nodaway Valley and fifth-seeded St. Joseph Christian.
The Lions had been battle-tested with an overtime-win against DeKalb while Nodaway Valley rolled to a 65-40 win over King City last week. Nodaway Valley coach Mitch Barnes felt that success played a factor in the Thunder's slow start against the Lions in a 49-40 loss.
“I don't think that we played very well at all,” Barnes said. “I think that we came into the first game and beat King City by 25 — and our heads got swelled up and we thought we were all that. Tonight, we found out that we weren't.”
St. Joseph Christian began the game by jumping out to a 8-0 lead on the Thunder, who started four freshmen.
“I think probably losing early is a good lesson for them,” Barnes said.
Thunder freshman Ava Graham scored to get her team on the board. Senior Piper Hunt, the team's sixth man, added four points to Graham's five in the first quarter as the Lions held a 15-9 lead.
That lead stood at 20-14 as the half drew to a close, but senior Riley Linville checked into the game for the first time and immediately hit Hunt on a backdoor cut for an easy score. A bucket by freshman Paige Hanson cut the margin to 20-18 at halftime.
“Me and Piper have been playing together since we were little,” Linville said. “We definitely have the chemistry.”
Graham fouled out early in the third quarter, but the Thunder responded to the adversity with 2-straight baskets by freshman Savanna Marriott and freshman Paidyn Linville to give Nodaway Valley its first lead at 25-23.
For the Linville sisters, this year has been a fun chance to play together.
“I'm probably her No. 1 fan,” Riley Linville said. “I definitely cheer her on from the bench. I know she works really, really hard — I know all the freshmen do.”
St. Joseph Christian finished the quarter on a 7-0 run to retake a 30-25 lead. Marriott hit another 3-pointer to pull within two, but the Thunder were unable to pull back in front.
Free-throw shooting was the difference in the fourth quarter with the Thunder going 6-for-14 in the quarter. The Lions were 11-for-15 in the quarter.
“We definitely need to work on free throws, and work a lot harder in the gym and get in and shoot the ball more,” Riley Linville said. “A lot of our mistakes were underneath the basket. We missed too many shots that were handed to us.”
Hunt led the Thunder with 10 points while Marriott and Graham each had nine points. Paidyn Linville and Hanson each had four points and Reganne Fast each had three.
“My message to them in the locker room was, 'I'm not going to stand here yelling at you because when I want to win more than you do, it is time for me not to yell and not to do this,'” Barnes said.
St. Joseph Christian freshman Lexi McDaniel led all scorers with 17.
Nodaway Valley will play Northeast Nodaway on Tuesday at 4:30 p.m. St. Joseph Christian plays DeKalb on Wednesday at 4:30 p.m.
“We need to work on ourselves and we need to work together more as a team,” Riley Linville said.