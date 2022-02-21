ROSENDALE, Mo. — Nodaway Valley’s inaugural boys basketball season might have ended in the first round, however, they gave the East Atchison Wolves as much as they could handle in a 57-51 loss in the Class 2, District 16 opening round matchup from North Andrew High School.
In a true back-and-forth game, the Thunder were able to open the scoring with a run-out layup from Hunter Dawson, setting the tone for the fast-paced game that would ensue. The athletic Wolves answered with fast breaks of their own from standouts Jarrett Spinnato and Kaylin Merriweather. A 3-pointer from East Atchison at the first-quarter buzzer would give the Wolves a 16-11 lead.
Nodaway Valley saw the deficit extend to ten points early in the second quarter, however, as a theme for the night, the Thunder kept fighting back.
“Sometimes in life, things don’t go your way — like tonight shots didn’t fall for us,” Thunder coach Michael Barbosa said. “But they didn’t hold their heads down at all during the whole game. They had a positive attitude the whole time and I just really appreciate the effort and what they did tonight.”
After a gritty performance to fight back into the game, the Thunder run was capped off by a Blake Bohannon jumper that would pull the game to within five points at 26-21. Another short run by the Wolves would make the halftime deficit eight points at 30-22 for Nodaway Valley.
However, the Thunder weren’t done just yet. After a couple driving scores by Spinnato for the Wolves, Nodaway Valley answered with their leading scorers, Bracxten Rohlmeier and Dawson Fast fighting to keep the game close. However, despite their best efforts, the lead was 14 going into the fourth quarter, with a score of 45-31.
“I knew they’d fight back. We’ve seen it in practice and they always make shots and get on some runs, so I always appreciate the work and effort tonight,” Barbosa said. “They never gave up tonight. They kept on going, it was a 15 point game at one time and we got it down to 5, we just couldn’t make a shot at the end to get close enough.”
The Thunder were able to provide one last run to make the game interesting in the fourth quarter. Rohlmeier hit a corner three and was able to knock down the free throw after getting fouled and completing the rare 4-point play.
Fast provided a spark of his own with back-to-back 3-point plays on offensive rebounds, cutting the lead to just seven points with four minutes to play. After Merriweather missed a pair of free throws that would have pushed the lead higher, Rohlmeier was able to hit a tough jumper to pull the game to within five.
That was as close as the Thunder would get in this one, as the athleticism and speed for East Atchison was able to seal this one with a final of 57-51.
Rohlmeier finished as the leading scorer for the Thunder with 20, Fast had 15, Kayden Conn finished with nine, Hunter Dawson had five, and Bohannon had two.
Nodaway Valley ends the season with a disappointing loss, but Barbosa felt fortunate to have the group of seniors he was able to coach this year.
“It’s my first year with these seniors,” Barbosa said. “Hunter, Dawson and Wyatt, I saw tremendous leadership out of them from the beginning of the summer. They always want to be the leaders and they stepped up and did that. I really appreciate their hard work, especially Hunter and Dawson, they care about this game a lot. They love playing the game.
“Wyatt is a fun character to be around, always has a positive energy. And everyone would want Chase Goff on your team, he’s always there cheering everyone on and it’s just been a great atmosphere to have.”