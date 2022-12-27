ST. JOSEPH, Mo. — Tuesday afternoon in St. Joseph provided the Nodaway Valley girls with a valuable lesson. The Thunder are a team that has been rapidly improving over the last two seasons, but they are still one of the youngest groups around.
The inexperience may have bitten them in the first round of the Bishop LeBlond Holiday Tournament with a 40-37 loss to previously winless Savannah.
“In the first, we weren’t really expecting what was given,” Thunder junior guard Sydney Marriott said.
Savannah used a 12-0 run to build up a 18-6 lead midway through the second quarter as the Class 4 team exerted its physicality against one of the smallest Class 2 teams in the state. In addition to school size, Savannah had the physical size advantage as the Thunder played four guards around center Ava Graham.
“The first half was kinda slow for us,” Nodaway Valley sophomore Paige Hanson said. “We weren’t doing our best in the first half, so at halftime, we were like, we need to pick it up and try to win this.”
The halftime lead was 26-15 in favor of Savannah and Nodaway Valley coach Mitch Barnes didn’t hold back when he talked to the team at the half.
“The message at halftime was that if you don’t wake up and smell the coffee, you are going to get blown out of this gym by a team that has not won a ballgame,” Barnes said. “That was the message.”
The third quarter was a different story for the Thunder as Savannah grabbed a 29-16 lead, but Nodaway Valley answered with a 9-0 run to close the quarter. The run was sparked by the defense of the most veteran player on the roster, junior guard Sydney Marriott.
Marriott fed her sister Savanna Marriott for a basket to get things started. Then she came up with 3-straight steals — two of which she finished for layups and the third, she fed to Paidyn Linville for a layup. Linville’s basket made it 29-25 in favor of Savannah at the end of the third quarter.
“At the beginning of the season, (Barnes) told a few of us, he said, I’m looking for leadership,” Sydney Marriott said. “I took it upon myself to be a leader and build confidence in not only myself, but everyone else.”
In the fourth quarter, Graham scored on the inside then was fouled and hit two free throws with 2:48 left to pull the Thunder within 33-32. Just 24 seconds later, Linville tied the game by going 1-for-2 at the line.
Rebounding was a problem for the Thunder all day and it bit the team with 1:49 left as Savannah’s Taylor Hilsabeck missed the front end of the one-and-one, but Savannah got the rebound and Hilsabeck went back to the line and made two.
“We just need to make sure we box out,” Hanson said. “Get on our girl, box her out and make sure they don’t get the rebounds.”
After Graham went 1-of-2 at the charity stripe, Savannah junior Rhyan Schrick scored to extend the lead to 37-34. Savanna Marriott responded with two free throws with 68 seconds left to draw within one.
Schrick made 1-of-2 from the foul line, but the Thunder missed a 3-pointer. Savannah then missed two free throws and sent Graham to the line. Graham missed her first, but hit the second with nine seconds left to trim the lead to 38-37.
Savannah’s Mylee Schrick went 0-for-2 on her free throws with seven seconds left, but Savannah got the rebound and Mylee Schrick was fouled with three seconds left and hit both foul shots.
The inbounds pass went to Savanna Marriott, who got just over halfcourt for a shot at the buzzer which bounced off the rim as Savannah celebrated the 40-37 win.
Nodaway Valley finished 14-of-26 from the free throw line.
“We shoot them every day,” Barnes said.
Graham led Nodaway Valley with 13 points while Savanna Marriott had nine, Sydney Marriott had seven, Hanson had five and Linville had three. Mylee Schrick led Savannah with 12 while Hilsabeck had 10.