Nodaway Valley sophomore Ava Graham shoots on Tuesday in St. Joseph. 

 JON DYKSTRA/THE FORUM

ST. JOSEPH, Mo. — Tuesday afternoon in St. Joseph provided the Nodaway Valley girls with a valuable lesson. The Thunder are a team that has been rapidly improving over the last two seasons, but they are still one of the youngest groups around.

The inexperience may have bitten them in the first round of the Bishop LeBlond Holiday Tournament with a 40-37 loss to previously winless Savannah.

