ROSENDALE, Mo. — Every team has that player. The one where at the end of practice all their teammates hope is the one that Coach calls on the shoot the free throw which can end practice before the sprints begin.
For the Nodaway Valley Thunder, that teammate is freshman guard Savanna Marriott. Thunder star center Ava Graham says that when coach Mitch Barnes calls on Marriott, she knows the practice is over.
“I was very confident because during practice, whenever Mr. Barnes is like 'You make these, we'll quit,' she usually makes them and I'm like 'Yeah!'” Graham said with a Mitch Barnes impression and then a yell of her 'Yeah!'.
When North Andrew fouled Marriott with 16 seconds left and the Thunder leading 42-38, Graham and her teammates knew — just like any day at practice — it was over. Marriott swished both foul shots and Nodaway Valley advanced to the district championship game with a 42-38 victory.
Marriott wasn't the only freshman to step up in the biggest game of their careers. In fact, the Nodaway Valley student section used the “She's a freshman” chant so much that at one point the North Andrew students yelled back “Yeah, we get it.”
“We have really high emotions,” Marriott said. “I don't know how long it has been since either school has gotten too far in the district championship. We do have a really young team, but we are all learning as we are going.”
The first quarter was back and forth throughout with Graham scoring four points to lead the Thunder, but the Cardinals escaped the quarter with a 9-8 advantage.
Nodaway Valley freshman point guard Paidyn Linville — usually a facilitator instead of a scorer — opened the second quarter looking for her shot. She scored the first five points of the period to give the Thunder a 13-9 lead with her 3-pointer.
“She still has the brace thing on that she wears,” Barnes said, referencing Linville's shoulder brace from an injured shoulder earlier this year. “That constricts her a lot, but I mean, the kid is just tough as nails.”
The five points from Linville started a 13-3 run for Nodaway Valley which ended with two free throws by senior Kloe Jenkins to increase the lead to 21-12.
North Andrew clawed right back and a 9-0 run to end the half and begin the next tied the game at 21-21. A worse result than the score appeared to be Graham picking up her fourth foul and having to go to the bench.
That meant that senior Riley Linville was going to be counted on in a big way in the third quarter. Linville has talked about how special this season and playing with her sister Paidyn is, but the senior has seen her minutes drop this year with the emergence of Graham as one of the area's best players.
“A lot of the seniors were starters for two or three years and they've had to play a backup role this year, but that just speaks to their character as kids,” Graham said.
When her number was called on Tuesday, she answered. Linville immediately fed a cutting Marriott in stride to spark a 7-0 Nodaway Valley run to retake control of the game. The Thunder lead was 28-24 after three quarters.
“When Riley does come in, she does play up top and we can get some back-door looks,” Paidyn Linville said.
Graham checked back in to begin the fourth and the well-rested 6-foot-1 post went to work with a putback.
“It is really great,” Graham said of the run with her sidelined. “It just proves that we all need each other.”
North Andrew responded to slice the margin to 30-29, but Marriott came up with a steal and pair of foul shots before Graham finished in the post for a 34-29 lead. Graham played the entire fourth quarter with her four fouls.
“You just have to stay mentally tough and focus on staying straight up,” Graham said as she demonstrated by throwing both arms in the arm and laughing. “I knew if I didn't and had to come back on the bench, I'd get yelled at.”
With 2:32 left, Jenkins drove baseline and finished a 3-point play for a 37-31 lead. North Andrew chipped away until a 3-pointer by Brylie Brincks got the Cardinals within two with 54 seconds left.
But the ball found its way to Marriott and she was able to end the suspense and send Nodaway Valley into Thursday's final against top-seeded Bishop LeBlond at 6 p.m. LeBlond beat East Atchison 71-51 in the night's first semifinal.
“We just need to go in there with a winning mentality, play as a team and take care of the ball,” Graham said.
Brincks led all scorers with 16 points, but Nodaway Valley had three in double figures with Graham scoring 13 and Jenkins and Marriott each scoring 10. Paidyn Linville added seven and Paige Hanson had two as freshmen accounted for 32 of the Thunder's 42 points.
“It is not just one person bringing us to districts, it is our whole team,” Graham said.