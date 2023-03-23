Nodaway-Holt joined West Nodaway to form Nodaway Valley baseball last season and in their first season together, the Thunder had the first winning season for the West Nodaway program since 2014.
After the 9-8 season last year, the Thunder are hopeful that their returning core can lead to greater success this season.
“We want to go a lot further than we did last year especially since it was a tough ending for us last year,” Nodaway Valley sophomore Lane Larabee said.
Junior shortstop Kayden Conn and sophomore first baseman Preston Jenkins anchor a Thunder lineup which returns a lot of talent from a season ago.
“We had a really young team,” Conn said. “We had two ore three freshmen step up last year and now we have a couple more coming up this year. We have a couple players who didn’t play last year that I feel like can really help the team this year. I feel like we can be better than we were last year.”
Senior outfielder Blake Bohannon adds another experienced bat for the lineup. Bohannon joined the Thunder team a year early when they were still West Nodaway and the Rockets needed more players to field a team.
“As team, I just hope we go farther into districts and maybe a little more this year,” Bohannon said.
Junior Michael Cook, a first-year baseball player, will also likely be a key factor in the team’s lineup after strong seasons in football and basketball. Cooper Snodderly is another key addition at catcher.
Another of those key returners is Larabee who will look to lead the Thunder pitching staff alongside Jenkins and Conn. The Thunder are replacing last season’s ace and All-275 Conference pitcher Hunter Dawson.
“I’m pumped,” Larabee said. “It is the only sport I really play. I’ve been working hard all winter. A lot of new faces out here, a lot of new talent.”