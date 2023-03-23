NV Baseball.jpg
Buy Now

Nodaway Valley Baseball - Shown from left, first row: Natasha Abrams, Courtney Woods, Emalee Wynn, Christian Fetterer, Ireland McKenzie, Keaton Reynolds, Michael Cook, Deontrae Mincy, Kaden Doolin, Breonna Waterman; second row: Collin Kinsella, Garrett Carpenter, Kaden Reynolds, Brody McGinness, Cooper Snodderley, Wyatt Wakely, Preston Jenkins, Kelyn Marion, Lincoln Nielson; third row: Gage Johnson, Kayden Conn, Payton Morrow, Gabe Wieland, Ethan Rohr, Dakota Patterson, Tyler Gray, Blake Bohannon, Lane Larabee; fourth row: coach Dustin Jenkins, coach Mike Hollingsworth and coach Tim Conn.

 PAXSON HAWS/THE FORUM

Nodaway-Holt joined West Nodaway to form Nodaway Valley baseball last season and in their first season together, the Thunder had the first winning season for the West Nodaway program since 2014.

After the 9-8 season last year, the Thunder are hopeful that their returning core can lead to greater success this season.

0
0
0
0
0

Tags