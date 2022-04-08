BURLINGTON JUNCTION, Mo. — In the last two seasons, West Nodaway combined for two wins. Now five games into the first season of the Nodaway Valley co-op, the Thunder have already doubled that total.
The Thunder won their third-straight game and scored a season-high in runs on Thursday with a 12-2 5-inning victory over North Nodaway in Burlington Junction.
“I hope we start to get a winning mentality and we come into every game knowing that there is an opportunity to win,” Nodaway Valley coach Mike Hollingsworth said.
The success for the Thunder has come with meshing the returning talent with some new faces this season. Two of those new faces are freshmen Lane Larabee and Preston Jenkins who spearheaded Thursday’s win.
“We’ve already won more games than last year and the season is just getting started,” Jenkins said.
Larabee got the start on the mound and threw a complete 5-inning game. He allowed just one earned run on three hits.
“Just reaching back, making sure I’m following through and letting all my weight go forward,” Larabee said on the key to his success.
Strong pitching has been a theme for the Thunder early in the season.
“I’ll take our pitchers up against any other team right now,” Hollingsworth said. “We are doing well and the defense is playing well too.”
Both teams had to deal with the elements on Thursday with cold temperatures and gusty winds at the City Park ball field on the edge of town where it is usually very windy. Larabee says he has never played in conditions like he faced against North Nodaway.
“That was the first time I’ve ever pitched in that type of conditions,” Larabee said. “It was different, but it worked out.”
The game began with Larabee and North Nodaway ace Brice Trimble trading shutout frames in the first inning. Trimble had a 1-2-3 inning.
“He went out and he did his job,” North Nodaway coach Cody Jenkins said. “We just got to get some fielding behind us and clean up a few errors there. Brice pitched a great game today.”
Back-to-back errors for the left side of the Mustang infield led to the first run of the game in the bottom of the second. Blake Bohannon drove in another run with a sac-fly and Hunter Dawson picked up a 2-out RBI single for a 3-0 lead.
Nodaway Valley senior Kolten Lekey and Bohannon each had an RBI single in the third inning to increase the lead to 5-0.
North Nodaway got on the board in the fourth inning, but after the Mustangs had runners on second and third with no outs, Larabee limited the damage to one run.
“He pitched a good game,” Hollingsworth said. “We had some errors behind him and he pitched out of some trouble as well. I think he did a good job all the way around.”
Nodaway Valley got that run back in the home half of the fourth with an RBI single from Mason Chitwood following a 2-out triple by Jenkins. Chitwood scored on an error as well.
Larabee worked around trouble again in the fifth inning. Two errors and a walk began the inning, but the freshman held the Mustangs to just one run.
The Thunder put the game away in the fifth with the big hit being a 2-run double by Larabee. Nodaway Valley put the game away with five runs.
Jenkins finished as the game’s top hitter with a 3-for-4 day while Dawson was 2-for-3.
“Instead of swinging for the fences, just look for them base hits,” Jenkins said of his approach.
Nodaway Valley will attempt to keep its winning ways going on Tuesday when they host North Andrew and next Thursday with a road trip to South Holt.
“More confidence grows with every single game and every single at bat,” Hollingsworth said. “Hopefully by district time, we are where we need to be.”
North Nodaway will keep hunting for that first win on Friday with a road trip to Albany. They host undefeated Northeast Nodaway on Monday.
“We are getting there,” Jenkins said. “It is a slow process. It is definitely not at the speed that me, Mr. Bix or any of the boys want it at. Nobody likes going out and losing any games, but we are putting together innings, we are winning innings. Put enough innings together and you will win a game.”