09012023_Nodaway Valley-5.jpg
The Nodaway Valley defense combines for a tackle against King City on Friday night in Graham. 

 Paxson Haws/The Forum

GRAHAM, Mo. — The Nodaway Valley Thunder are in uncharted territory as they enter 275 Conference play with a 2-0 record following a 26-16 win over King City on Friday night in Graham.

The Thunder (2-0) were coming off a statement win over reigning state champions North Andrew in Week 1 and jumped on the Wildkats (0-2) with a 14-0 at the end of the first quarter.

