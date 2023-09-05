GRAHAM, Mo. — The Nodaway Valley Thunder are in uncharted territory as they enter 275 Conference play with a 2-0 record following a 26-16 win over King City on Friday night in Graham.
The Thunder (2-0) were coming off a statement win over reigning state champions North Andrew in Week 1 and jumped on the Wildkats (0-2) with a 14-0 at the end of the first quarter.
King City responded in the second quarter with a touchdown as Nodaway Valley dealt with losing lineman Gage Johnson to a broken leg. The lead was 14-6 at halftime.
“It probably did take us a while to get out of that,” Nodaway Valley coach Alan Calfee said of the emotion around the injury. “That is tough to see a teammate, a senior, go down in the way and fashion that he did. I think that was part of our second and third quarter struggles.”
The Wildkats scored 10 points to open the third quarter and take a 16-14 lead, but Nodaway Valley answered back with a long touchdown pass from senior Michael Cook to fullback Preston Jenkins.
“I was happy with the way we closed out the end of the third and the fourth to get the win,” Calfee said. “But it wasn’t our most complete performance.”
Jenkins finished with four catches for 77 yards and a touchdown while rushing 11 times for 77 yards and a touchdown.
“We are going to get him the ball in different ways,” Calfee said of Jenkins. “We are going to use him as a decoy at times and also as a lead blocker with his size and strength. He is definitely going to be a big part of what we do offensively.”
Cook had 13 carries for 138 yards and two touchdowns while passing for 81 yards and a touchdown. Cook’s second touchdown run capped the scoring in the fourth quarter for the game-sealing score.
“Honestly, I didn’t realize that he averaged 10 yards per carry until I did the stats,” Calfee said. “He did break a couple really long ones. His fourth-quarter touchdown honestly looked like he was going to get bottled up for a three or four yard run — then he breaks a couple tackles, tight-ropes the sideline and takes it for a long touchdown run. Then he just closed out the game moving the chains for us. He had some big throws down the stretch.”
The Thunder defense is currently the second-ranked scoring defense in the state. Cook led the team with 17 tackles while Dylan Walker had 11, Cooper Snodderley had 10, and Ben Cordell and Jenkins each had nine. Jenkins also had an interception.
“I was giving Coach (Matt) Shipley, our defensive coordinator, a hard time because offensively, we let up a safety,” Calfee said. “I was telling him that me, as the offensive head coach, I cost him two points on giving up a safety.
“We played two completely different styles of offense. Week 1 — they are option with (North Andrew quarterback Braxton) Linville. Then this week, we played a team that wanted to throw the ball more. Credit to our guys and our defensive game plan for facing two completely different styles and rising to the challenge of both those.”
The Thunder open 275 Conference play with East Atchison this Friday before facing Platte Valley next week.
“For sure, it doesn’t get any easier,” Calfee said. “E.A. is the conference opener and also a district opponent. This game right here coming up is going to have a lot of weight potentially down the road.”