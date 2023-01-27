Rohlmeier

Nodaway Valley senior Bracxten Rohlmeier shoots a free throw on Friday night in Graham. 

 SUBMITTED BY KARLENE JENKINS

GRAHAM, Mo. — The Nodaway Valley girls held a 19-11 lead after the first quarter against Worth County on Courtwarming in Graham. That is as close as the game would be the rest of the night.

Nodaway Valley dominated the second quarter, outscoring the Tigers 25-4 in the frame to take a commanding 44-15 lead into the break.

Sav

Nodaway Valley's Savanna Marriott lays the ball up on Friday in Graham.
0
0
0
0
0

Tags