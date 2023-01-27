This all-access subscription includes print delivery of the Thursday paper, access to all online news and pages, and daily news delivered to your email inbox. Please allow 24-36 hours for the online account to activate as part of this subscription selection.
GRAHAM, Mo. — The Nodaway Valley girls held a 19-11 lead after the first quarter against Worth County on Courtwarming in Graham. That is as close as the game would be the rest of the night.
Nodaway Valley dominated the second quarter, outscoring the Tigers 25-4 in the frame to take a commanding 44-15 lead into the break.
Sydney Marriott led the way scoring wise for the Thunder. The junior guard scored a game-high 21 points including 16 in the first half.
“I just get in Ava Graham and Paige Hanson’s line of vision when they have the ball inside and we play well inside out,” Marriott said. “We just work as a team and all know where we are supposed to be on the floor.”
The onslaught continued in the second half as the Nodaway Valley girls cruised a 65-27 win.
“It's fun, it’s always good to win on Courtwarming,” Hanson said. “It just feels better.”
Savanna Marriott and Ava Graham chipped in 11 each. Paidlyn Linville scored 10 points and Paige Hanson scored nine points, all in the second quarter.
Ali Brown, Rylee Ruckman and Brylee Rush all scored six points for Worth County.
The Thunder will play at Sidney (Iowa) on Monday before hosting Rock Port next Friday at Burlington Junction.
Nodaway Valley boys 58, Worth County 49, OT
In the boys game, Worth County jumped out to a 19-5 lead after one quarter of play.
“It was the worst basketball we have played all year,” Nodaway Valley senior Blake Bohannon said. “We looked at each at halftime and told each other we had to start playing better.”
Nodaway Valley boys clawed and scratched their way back into the game, trailing just 23-17 at halftime despite 16 first-half points by Worth County’s Tyler New.
The third quarter was a back-and-forth affair, Worth County took a 38-31 lead into the fourth.
The Thunder went on the offensive — out-scoringWorth County 14-7 to tie the game at 48.
Worth County had a chance at the end of regulation to end the game, but could not get a clean look at the hoop.
Fast-forward to just over a minute left in overtime, Nodaway Valley held the lead at 50-49. Bracxten Rohlmeier drove down the lane, got the bucket and the foul. After the free throw, the Thunder led 53-49 and never looked back.
After a stop on defense, it turned into a free throw game and Nodaway Valley pulled away to win 58-49.
Rohlmeier scored 11 of his 15 points in the fourth quarter and overtime to push Nodaway Valley over the top. Kayden Conn led the way with 23 points and nine rebounds. Blake Bohannon chipped in 10 points, six rebounds and three assists in the win.
Worth County’s Tyler New scored a game high 25 points including 16 in the first half. New also pulled down 11 rebounds. Tanner Ridge chipped in 9 points for the Tigers.