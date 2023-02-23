ROSENDALE, Mo. — The Nodaway Valley Thunder came together last season and just one season into the brand-new co-op, the boys basketball team is providing new levels of success for their communities.
For the communities of West Nodaway, this season’s Thunder provided the winningest season since 2015 when they were also 19-8. For the Nodaway-Holt community, it is the best record for as far as the MSHSAA record book goes back.
The 19-8 season was special for seniors Blake Bohannon, Bracxten Rohlmeier, Wyatt Wakely, Trace Bernard, Rylan Murphy, Jordan Phillips, Xander Kent and Ethan Rohr as they started their careers on rival teams and came together for their final two years together.
“It makes everything special,” Rohlmeier said. “We actually had a chance to work together as a team with people you didn’t know at the very beginning. You maybe knew of them, but you didn’t know them. You didn’t know exactly who each other were and you literally had to build from the beginning. It was like LEGOs, you just gotta keep building and keep building until that chemistry is there — until everything is built perfectly. And somehow, some way, my senior year, we finally figured it out.”
For Bohannon and the former Trojans, they had one win his freshman season after a winless year for the program the previous season and built their way to this 19-8 season.
“Throughout my high-school career, I’ve just tried to get better every year and the record seems to show that,” Bohannon said. “Every year I’ve been in high school, we’ve just gotten better.”
This season was also the West Nodaway seniors first over .500 and Rohlmeier credits first-year coach Shawn Emerson for uniting a group that lost three starters from the previous season.
“Coach Emerson came in my senior year and built everything perfectly,” Rohlmeier said. “He put me in the best position possible every single game.”
The magical year for the Thunder ended on Wednesday night in the Class 2, District 16 semifinals at North Andrew with a 49-32 loss to the hometown Cardinals.
“They have set the trajectory for our program,” Emerson said of the seniors. “And I am looking forward to building that program.”
Thunder junior Kayden Conn got the offense off to a good start early with six points out of the gate and a 6-6 tie.
Cardinal senior Hayden Ecker came out on fire in the first half and hit a 3-pointer to give North Andrew the lead and one they would never surrender. Ecker hit three 3-pointers during a 20-4 run which extended into the second quarter.
“We knew that he could get hot if given enough opportunities,” Rohlmeier said. “We kinda wanted to play more of the drive and kinda lapsed a little there in the beginning. Wish we could’ve had a couple of those possessions back, but when they make a couple of those shots, it kinda deflates you a little bit.”
The Thunder got the margin down to 28-16 late in the second quarter, but a turnover led to a Braxon Linville steal and layup to end the half with a 30-16 lead.
“We didn’t do a very good job of boxing out,” Emerson said. “We know they are strong. We know they are football strong. We just didn’t do a very good job on that end. … Also just turnovers. You can see — just possessions that never come to fruition because we can’t get a shot.”
Nodaway Valley’s seniors have prided themselves in building a ‘never quit’ culture and that was on display in the third quarter with North Andrew’s Gunner Lawrence opening the quarter to double up the Thunder 32-16. Nodaway Valley answered with a 9-2 run led by four points by Bohannon.
“Never give up,” Rohlmeier said. “There were a lot of games this year where we were down eight, seven, 12 in the fourth quarter and we just kept fighting. We never gave up.”
Another Bohannon bucket cut the margin to 36-27, but Linville closed the quarter with a 3-point play with 3.5 seconds left.
Rohlmeier hit a 3-pointer to open the fourth quarter, and after Linville scored, Bohannon answered back with a basket to cut it to nine points with 4:20 left.
“This year, we just worked on having grit and fighting through it,” Bohannon said. “We persevered and got back down to nine in the fourth, but just couldn’t seem to get below nine.”
The Cardinals closed the game with a 8-0 run for the final 49-32 margin.
Bohannon finished with 12 points while Conn had 10. No other Nodaway Valley player had more than four points as the Cardinal defense was outstanding the entire game.
“We played their game, I think,” Emerson said. “And we didn’t necessarily play our game.”
Linville finished with a game-high 18 points while Ecker had 11 and Trey McDaniel had nine.
North Andrew will play Bishop LeBlond for the district championship on Friday at 6 p.m. in Rosendale. LeBlond beat Albany 57-37 in the first semifinal on Wednesday.
Platte Valley 74, Mound City 65
CONCEPTION JCT., Mo. — Mound City gave the No. 1 team in Class 1 their best shot in the Class 1, District 16 semifinals on Wednesday, but Platte Valley found a way to advance with a 74-65 victory.
Senior Matt Jermain hit six 3-pointers and finished with 27 points. Alex Mattson had 18 points while Memphis Bliley and Justin Miller each had 11 points. Wyatt Miller had five and Brandon McQueen had two.
For Mound City, Gavyn Salsbury had 19, Chanse Summers had 17, Trevor Tubbs had 15, Keaton Zembles had eight and Quinton Brandon had six.
Platte Valley advances to the district championship on Friday against Rock Port, after the Jays’ 48-39 win over South Holt on Wednesday.