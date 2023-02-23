23-03-02 NV Conn.jpg
Buy Now

Nodaway Valley junior Kayden Conn shoots a free throw on Wednesday night in Rosendale. 

 JON DYKSTRA/THE FORUM

ROSENDALE, Mo. — The Nodaway Valley Thunder came together last season and just one season into the brand-new co-op, the boys basketball team is providing new levels of success for their communities.

For the communities of West Nodaway, this season’s Thunder provided the winningest season since 2015 when they were also 19-8. For the Nodaway-Holt community, it is the best record for as far as the MSHSAA record book goes back.

0
0
0
0
0

Tags