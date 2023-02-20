ROSENDALE, Mo. — For Nodaway-Holt, it was 2016. For West Nodaway, it was the 2020 season. Those district droughts came to an end on Monday night against the East Atchison Wolves in the opening round of the Class 2, District 16 Tournament. The Thunder defeated the Wolves 61-52 behind a 29-point effort from senior Bracxten Rohlmeier.
“Both schools have really struggled over the last 10 years: losing records, multiple coaches, and really just a struggle,” Rohlmeier said. “Finally, we’ve got a coach and a nice program. We have a nice sense of staying and knowing he’s going to put us in the best position to win.”
Nodaway Valley coach Shawn Emerson knows from his time at Nodaway-Holt of the struggles that program went through. But Monday night, the Thunder head coach emphasized that those years are in the past and that this is a different program.
“I don’t know if they feel that, I was an administrator at Nodaway-Holt for six years and got to see the rough years,” Emerson said. “But I feel like these two teams have meshed so well that we don’t feel like Nodaway-Holt and West Nodaway. We’re the Nodaway Valley Thunder and they work together so well and play together so well and want each other to succeed so much that it doesn’t matter anymore.”
It wasn’t the best start for the Thunder on Monday night, trailing 11-6 with just over a minute left in the first quarter. Nodaway Valley took the momentum with eight points over the final 75 seconds of the quarter, including a 3-pointer from Rohlmeier with 13 seconds left in the quarter to send the two teams in the second quarter tied at 13.
Rohlmeier quickly found himself burying shots from the outside in the second quarter with 3-pointers in the first two minutes of the quarter. Fellow senior Blake Bohannon added a basket and in the Thunders’ 10-0 run, giving Nodaway Valley a 21-13 lead with 6:10 left in the half.
East Atchison’s Collin Hedlund began the process of erasing the deficit with baskets on back-to-back possessions. After a basket from Rohlmeier, the Wolves’ Colton Hall knocked down back-to-back 3-pointers to tie the game at 23 with 2:26 left in the first half.
Nodaway Valley regained the momentum with a 5-1 run over the final 1:38 of the half. Bohannon’s four points in the final minute of the half gave the Thunder a 28-25 lead at halftime.
The Thunder weren’t as sharp entering the second half, turning the ball over seven times in the first four minutes of the third quarter. In spite of the turnovers, Nodaway Valley never surrendered the lead back to the Wolves.
East Atchison cut the lead to one on its first possession of the half, but six points and several rebounds from Preston Jenkins kept the Wolves at bay.
“They look to me to get the rebounds and be aggressive — that’s my job,” Jenkins said. “I know I’m not really on the court to score, I’m there to play defense and get rebounds.”
East Atchison cut the Nodaway Valley lead to three with 5:15 left in the third, but a layup from Jenkins started a 6-0 run for the Thunder and all but put the game out of reach for the Wolves.
“He (Jenkins) does a lot of things that are unseen in the stat book,” Emerson said. “We were trying to get some isolation for Kayden (Conn) and he was slipping that and they were getting him the ball. He was doing things that you don’t usually see from him. He’s grown a lot as a sophomore and while he’s little undersized for the post, he does a good job of doing a lot of the small things that you don’t see.”
The Thunder opened the fourth quarter with a 3-point play from Rohlmeier, giving Nodaway Valley an 11-point lead. The Wolves answered with a 6-0 run, cutting the Thunder lead to five with six minutes left in the game.
Rohlmeier ended the run with a steal that ended in a layup to swing the momentum back to Nodaway Valley. The ups and downs of the final quarter didn’t end with the Thunders’ nine-point lead at the 4:15 mark.
The Wolves answered with nine points in just under three minutes to make it a 56-52 game with 1:35 left in the game. Nodaway Valley iced the game from there, holding East Atchison scoreless over the final 90 seconds while making five of their six free throws.
“Toughness — we knew that the tougher team was going to win,” Rohlmeier said. “They’re a big, strong team with football athletes and they know who they are. They were going to try and body us down low, but Preston stepped up and got the boards that we needed. Everyone helped on (Jarrett) Spinnato because he’s a great athlete, so it was really just team defense.”
In addition to Rohlmeier's 29, Jenkins and Bohannon each had 10.
Nodaway Valley will face the North Andrew Cardinals on Wednesday night at 7:30. The Cardinals defeated the Thunder 58-39 in the second round of the LeBlond Holiday Tournament on Dec. 28.
“I felt like that game was one of the worst games that we’ve played,” Emerson said. “I think we’ve grown a lot as a team. We just have to come ready to play some zone offense because they’re strong and they’re big, but we just have to play our game and see what happens.”