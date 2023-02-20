ROSENDALE, Mo. — For Nodaway-Holt, it was 2016. For West Nodaway, it was the 2020 season. Those district droughts came to an end on Monday night against the East Atchison Wolves in the opening round of the Class 2, District 16 Tournament. The Thunder defeated the Wolves 61-52 behind a 29-point effort from senior Bracxten Rohlmeier.

“Both schools have really struggled over the last 10 years: losing records, multiple coaches, and really just a struggle,” Rohlmeier said. “Finally, we’ve got a coach and a nice program. We have a nice sense of staying and knowing he’s going to put us in the best position to win.”

