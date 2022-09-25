MOUND CITY, Mo. — Michael Cook has had several big games in his high-school football career, but turned in one of his best performances on Friday night to propel Nodaway Valley to a 46-12 victory over Mound City.
The junior quarterback carried the ball 18 times for 165 yards and four touchdowns while completing two of his three passes for 37 yards and another touchdown. He threw three 2-point conversion passes.
“He kinda took on that role last year late with the injuries and stuff,” Calfee said of Cook being the offensive focal point. “He is trying to take on more of a leadership role this year by being more of a vocal leader. Also he is obviously leading by example.
“It is not really a surprise to me. If you look at some of the games last year at the end, he put up similar type numbers, even in the playoff game against North Andrew.”
The junior also was a tone setter on defense with 12 tackles, and a forced and recovered fumble. The starting defense held Mound City to just six points on a halfback pass.
“We controlled the line of scrimmage for the most part,” Calfee said.
After an early stretch of the season that saw Nodaway Valley play teams with a combined 16-4 record, Calfee said Friday was a needed confidence boost.
“It was huge for us,” Calfee said. “I think it will help give us confidence going forward. I think it helps for the kids to see success with the things that we are working on in practice and see that translate into success in the game.”
Offensively, Cook had plenty of help on Friday. Senior Clay Hanson had the game’s first eight points with a touchdown and 2-point conversion with just over five minutes to play in the first quarter.
Hanson finished with 74 yards on 18 carries.
“Clay getting back healthy and Preston Jenkins getting back healthy was huge for us,” Calfee said.
Cook scored his first touchdown for a 16-0 lead after one quarter.
Mound City (1-4, 1-3 275) struck back with its trick play, but Cook answered with two more rushing touchdowns before halftime to extend the margin to 32-6 at the break. Calfee credited his linemen Parker Prettyman, Andrew Lightner, Garrett Carpenter and Ben Cordell with controlling the line of scrimmage and opening holes.
“They are super young,” Calfee said. “Them understanding how physical they’ve got to be play in and play out against good competition — how tough out schedule was at the start really gave them an eye-opening experience, seeing how physical they have to be.”
The passing game got into the end zone in the third quarter with Blake Bohannon hauling in a pass from Cook.
Bohannon was a big-play threat throughout the game with four rushes for 73 yards and three catches for 61 yards and two 2-point conversions. He added seven tackles, a tackle for loss and forced fumble.
Cook’s third touchdown run of the night had Nodaway Valley up 46-6 in the third quarter and allowed Calfee to give his younger players some playing time. The Thunder had 14 players make at least one tackle.
Mound City added a fourth-quarter touchdown to make the final score 46-12.
Nodaway Valley will look to form a winning streak next week when the Thunder host DeKalb (1-4, 1-3 275) for Homecoming in Burlington Junction.
“They are going to try to establish the running game first and foremost,” Calfee said. “It is kinda the same mindset that we’ve had the last two weeks with Rock Port and Mound City. We are going to have to be physical up front, control the line of scrimmage and win the turnover battle. The rest will take care of itself.”