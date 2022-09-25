NodawayValley 2.jpg
Nodaway Valley junior Michael Cook pulls down a Mound City player last Friday in Mound City.

 Paxson Haws/The Forum

MOUND CITY, Mo. — Michael Cook has had several big games in his high-school football career, but turned in one of his best performances on Friday night to propel Nodaway Valley to a 46-12 victory over Mound City.

The junior quarterback carried the ball 18 times for 165 yards and four touchdowns while completing two of his three passes for 37 yards and another touchdown. He threw three 2-point conversion passes.

