BURLINGTON JCT., Mo. — Monday night in Burlington Junction was a night to honor Nodaway Valley’s senior class, and for baseball, that meant center fielder Blake Bohannon and pitcher Wyatt Wakely.
It was freshman Deontrae Mincy who gave Thunder fans a look at the potential of this young group to build off the foundation set by the seniors. Mincy went 4-for-4 in a 11-3 win over North Andrew — tripling his hit total for the season.
“Deontrae came up big for us today,” Nodaway Valley coach Mike Hollingsworth said.
The Cardinals got off to a fast start on Tuesday with two singles and a hit-by-pitch loading the bases in the first, and a walk and hit-by-pitch plating two runs.
Wakely made his first start of the season and settled down after that by getting a ground out to Lane Larabee at third base to end the inning. He got a double-play ball in the second inning before giving way to Kayden Conn in relief. Wakely says it meant a lot to get the Senior Night start on the mound.
“It was a great feeling to go out there and start on Senior Night,” Wakely said.
For Hollingsworth, Wakely’s and Bohannon’s mindsets and attitudes are what he hopes to build the Thunder program with.
“They have been here since Day One of the co-op and they have stuck it out whenever a lot of people didn’t,” Hollingsworth said. “They bring some good leadership and they are two guys that no matter what you ask them to do, they are always willing to do it.”
The team’s other senior got them on the board in the bottom of the second inning as Bohannon scored on a wild pitch to cut the margin to 2-1.
North Andrew added its final run of the night in the third inning to make it 3-1, but Conn locked in from there and finished with 4 2/3 innings and one run allowed.
In the bottom of the third, Nodaway Valley got its first lead of the game with Lane Larabee and Preston Jenkins each scoring to tie the game and Mincy coming through with a 2-out single to score Tyler Gray for a 4-3 lead.
“Here lately, I’ve been trying to see the ball well,” Mincy said. “In practice, I’ve been working on it and hard work pays off apparently.”
The Thunder added on in the fourth inning with a Jenkins double and a Gray single each plating runs to push the lead to 6-3.
In the fifth inning, the scoring continued with Cook, Mincy and Cooper Snodderly all scoring for a 9-3 advantage. Mincy drove in another run and scored another in the bottom of the sixth inning to provide the final margin of victory.
Just as Wakely began the game, the Thunder closed the game with a senior on the mound. Bohnnon got the final two outs of the night.
“They have been really good leaders this year,” Mincy said.
The win snapped a 4-game losing skid for Nodaway Valley as they began their final week of games before the district tournament.
“I’ll remember the win for sure,” Wakely said of his Senior Night memory. “It was nice to get the win. We’ve been on a losing streak and it was nice to break that up.”
East Atchison 9, Nodaway Valley 5
Last Thursday, East Atchison rallied for five runs in the bottom of the sixth inning to upset the Thunder 9-5. Snodderly, Gray, Larabee and Conn had hits for the Thunder.
Larabee pitched five innings and allowed four runs, but reached his pitch limit after five.