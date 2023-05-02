04-05-27 NVBB Mincy.jpg
Nodaway Valley freshman Deontrae Mincy collects one of his four hits on Monday night against North Andrew in Burlington Junction. 

 JON DYKSTRA/THE FORUM

BURLINGTON JCT., Mo. — Monday night in Burlington Junction was a night to honor Nodaway Valley’s senior class, and for baseball, that meant center fielder Blake Bohannon and pitcher Wyatt Wakely.

It was freshman Deontrae Mincy who gave Thunder fans a look at the potential of this young group to build off the foundation set by the seniors. Mincy went 4-for-4 in a 11-3 win over North Andrew — tripling his hit total for the season.

