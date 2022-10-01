This all-access subscription includes print delivery of the Thursday paper, access to all online news and pages, and daily news delivered to your email inbox. Please allow 24-36 hours for the online account to activate as part of this subscription selection.
BURLINGTON JUNCTION, Mo. — Homecoming for the Nodaway Valley Thunder was a festive event, full of pomp and circumstance before the game during the coronation of Homecoming King and Queen for both Nodaway-Holt and West Nodaway, the two teams that make up the Thunder.
For West Nodaway, the Homecoming King and Queen were Bracxten Rohlmeier and Briley Holladay. For Nodaway-Holt, it was Alexis Maurer being crowned Queen and Clay Hanson as King. The big night was only just beginning for Hansen though, as he prepared to face-off against the DeKalb Tigers.
DeKalb took the opening kickoff near midfield before punching into the end zone on the game’s opening drive, following a crucial encroachment penalty against the Thunder. The ensuing kickoff was recovered by DeKalb and another penalty set up the Tigers for another score on a 23 yard touchdown, making the score 14-0 before the Thunder ran an offensive play, with just over 5 minutes remaining in the opening quarter.
“During the first two drives (by DeKalb) we just weren’t awake,” Thunder coach Alan Calfee. “And then, the little short kick on the kickoff, we practiced it all week and we just didn’t get on it. It was basically like, ‘OK guys, it’s 14-0, and I think we kind of woke up from there.”
Seeing the offensive efficiency of the Thunder, it made sense why the Tigers would want to keep the ball away from them. Junior quarterback Michael Cook made short work of the Nodaway Valley opening possession, scoring on a 15-yard touchdown run on just the second snap for the Thunder.
Following a long drive by DeKalb, the errors started piling up, resulting in a fourth-and-goal from the 35-yard line. The play resulted in a sack by Nodaway Valley, giving them excellent field position at their own 28-yard line. The drive saw Clay Hanson scamper for his first touchdown of the night, making the score 16-14 in the second quarter.
DeKalb answered with a long touchdown run from junior quarterback Devin Hall. A Nodaway Valley fumble on the next drive set up the Tigers with a great chance to extend their lead, however the Thunder made a key stop on fourth down to get the ball back before halftime, and Cook capitalized with a 25-yard touchdown run to make the score 24-20 at the half.
“I believe we ran nine plays in the whole first half.” Calfee said. “So the speech at halftime was, ‘Hey, we finally woke up and came ready to play. We’ve got to do better defensively. Offensively we’re fine, we just have only ran nine plays.’”
Nodaway Valley was able to come out and extend their lead early in the second half, featuring long runs from Cook, two more scores by Hanson, and a punt-return touchdown from senior Blake Bohannon. The score when the dust settled in the third quarter was 54-20 with Nodaway Valley in front.
“We’ve talked all year about doing the little things,” Calfee said. “ Winning the turnover battle, playing disciplined football. We had a couple penalties that cost us, we’ve got to play fundamentally sound and not have those penalties when we win the turnover battle.”
Cook finished the game with over 200 rushing yards and a kickoff return touchdown to go along with his four rushing touchdowns.
“When we establish the line of scrimmage, we have the opportunity to get any of our backs in the open field and really do something with it,” Calfee said.
The night ended with a final score of 70-34 in favor of the Nodaway Valley Thunder, who look to continue their winning ways on Friday night in St Joseph against Bishop LeBlond.