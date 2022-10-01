22-10-06 NV FB Calfee.jpg

Nodaway Valley coach Alan Calfee speaks to his players on Friday night in Burlington Junction. 

 NICK TERRY/THE FORUM

BURLINGTON JUNCTION, Mo. — Homecoming for the Nodaway Valley Thunder was a festive event, full of pomp and circumstance before the game during the coronation of Homecoming King and Queen for both Nodaway-Holt and West Nodaway, the two teams that make up the Thunder.

For West Nodaway, the Homecoming King and Queen were Bracxten Rohlmeier and Briley Holladay. For Nodaway-Holt, it was Alexis Maurer being crowned Queen and Clay Hanson as King. The big night was only just beginning for Hansen though, as he prepared to face-off against the DeKalb Tigers.

22-10-06 NV FB Hoco ClayAlexis.jpg
Nodaway-Holt Homecoming King Clay Hanson and Queen Alexis Maurer 
22-10-06 NV FB Hoco BraxtenBriley.jpg
West Nodaway Homecoming King Bracxten Rohlmeier and Queen Briley Holladay
