Riley Blay has five state championships in the last year and a half, and the Thunder star still has a year and a half to compete in a Nodaway Valley uniform.
After defending his cross-country championship this fall, Blay will be looking to defend his 800-, 1,600- and 3,200-meter championships this spring.
“I am very excited,” Blay said. “There is a lot of pressure on me because cross country wasn’t the best — I was sick and stuff and I got beat up. I don’t know if we have the numbers this year, but we’ve had some good athletes come through here so I feel pretty confident in the team.”
Blay added the 800-meter run to his routine midway through last season and it ended up being the highlight of the Class 1 State Championships as he ran down the leader with a massive comeback on the homestretch in Jefferson City last year.
“I just run for the 800,” Blay said. “I don’t really know what to do in the 800.”
Blay’s 30 points helped the Thunder take fourth and earn a team trophy last season at state. Nodaway Valley finished with 39 team points with James Herr and Dawson Fast also contributing to the point total.
“We’ve got several returning kids from last year,” Nodaway Valley coach Kenneth Hamilton said. “We established the program last year. ... A lot of returning kids and a lot of high-placing kids with districts, sectionals and state. So we’ve got some big expectations for everyone.”
Both Herr and Fast have graduated which means for Nodaway Valley to chase more team hardware, they will be looking for more depth to emerge with the lineup.
“We have some experienced kids on this team so I think we can put up some numbers,” Blay said. “We can put up some good times and hopefully compete for districts and stuff.”
The Thunder sprinters are a group that the coaching staff hopes they can see constant points from. That group is led by senior Clay Hanson.
“It is good to see that we have so many people out,” Hanson said. “We’ve got more people out than have been out the last few years so that is nice to see.”
A key newcomer to the roster is senior Blake Bohannon, who is dual-sporting with baseball, after starring in football and basketball for the Thunder already this season.
“Glad to have Blake out again,” Hanson said. “He has always been pretty fast and we’ve done good together.”
The Thunder girls are led by their talented sophomore class.
Ava Graham advanced to the sectional meet last year in the shot put. She was competitive in the always-tough area for throwers in both the javelin and discus as well.
“Last year, I couldn’t even do a full spin on shot,” Graham said. “This year, I can.”
Graham spent the summer at a pair of AAU meets and training. She increased her personal-best in the discus by nearly 15 feet.
“Hopefully, I do better than I did last year,” Graham said. “I like track. It is a fun sport to play.”
Another top standout from the sophomore class has been Paige Hanson, who just missed out the sectional meet in the 220-meter dash and 400-meter dash. She was also successful in the triple jump — an event she won at the Blue Jay Relays last year.
“I’m excited,” Paige Hanson said. “I had a lot of fun last year. It was great experience and I am ready to do it again.
“This year, I definitely want to improve my 200 time and all my times. Just keep improving and hopefully make to state eventually.”
Rounding out the three top returners from the sophomore class is Reganne Fast. The sister of Dawson Fast found success in the high jump and 200-meter dash.
“They got good leadership within themselves and a lot of drive within that girls team to stay self-motivated,” Hamilton said. “They are really led with Ava, Paige and Reganne coming back to keep everybody headed the right direction.
Senior Briley Holiday will also be a key contributor to the girls team, throwing the javelin.
The Thunder continue the season on Thursday with the Worth County Early Bird Meet.
“This year, that sprint team on the boys side, they really want to achieve on that 4x1 and 4x2 and be really competitive,” Hamilton said.