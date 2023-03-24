NV Track.jpg
NODAWAY VALLEY TRACK & FIELD - Shown from left, first row: Paige Hanson, Bella Walker, Zoey Sisk, Charlea Johnson, Reganne Fast, Briley Holiday, Alexis Maurer, Riley Brown; second row: Clay Hanson, Keaton Reynolds, Kelyn Marion, Ben Cordell, Oren Goff, Clayton Davis, Parker Prettyman, Dylan Walker; third row: Reece Walker, John Fuhrman, Ava Graham, Blake Bohannon, Riley Blay, Paxton Prettyman, Chase McClain; fourth row: coach Kenneth Hamilton, Payton Morrow, Dillon Russell, Dakota Patterson and coach Bill Blay.

 PAXSON HAWS/THE FORUM

Riley Blay has five state championships in the last year and a half, and the Thunder star still has a year and a half to compete in a Nodaway Valley uniform.

After defending his cross-country championship this fall, Blay will be looking to defend his 800-, 1,600- and 3,200-meter championships this spring.

