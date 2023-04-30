04-05-27 Track NV Blay.jpg
Nodaway Valley junior Riley Blay runs on Friday at the Panther Relays in Mound City. 

 JON DYKSTRA/THE FORUM

MOUND CITY, Mo. — Nodaway Valley’s boys took third at Friday’s Panther Relays behind Mound City and Worth County.

Junior Riley Blay led those efforts with three individual championships in the 800-, 1,600- and 3,200-meter runs. He was a part of the 4x400-meter relay championship.

