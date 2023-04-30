MOUND CITY, Mo. — Nodaway Valley’s boys took third at Friday’s Panther Relays behind Mound City and Worth County.
Junior Riley Blay led those efforts with three individual championships in the 800-, 1,600- and 3,200-meter runs. He was a part of the 4x400-meter relay championship.
The Thunder also finished first in the 4x100-meter relay and second in the 4x200-meter relay.
Senior Blake Bohannon took first in the high jump. Freshman Oren Goff was sixth in the 800-meter run and seventh in the triple jump.
John Fuhrman and Dillon Russell had eighth-place finishes in the 100-meter dash and shot put respectively. The javelin was also a strength for the Thunder with Parker Prettyman taking seventh and Dylan Walker taking eighth. Walker was also fourth in the pole vault.
For the girls, sophomore Ava Graham was first in the shot put and third in the discus.
Sophomore Paige Hanson was fourth in both the 200-meter dash and 800-meter dash. Sophomore Reganne Fast was fifth in both the 200-meter dash and 300-meter hurdles.
The Thunder return to Mound City on Tuesday for the 275 Conference Championships. They will travel to Weston on Saturday for the Class 1, District 8 Championships.