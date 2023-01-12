23-01-19 NV Paidyn.jpg
Nodaway Valley sophomore Paidyn Linville lines up a free throw on Wednesday in Fairfax.

 JON DYKSTRA/THE FORUM

FAIRFAX, Mo. — The group of four sophomores who have started all season for the Nodaway Valley and a majority of last season together have been synonymous with each other. Ava Graham, Paige Hanson, Paidyn Linville and Savanna Marriott are the core on which the Thunder are building their program.

With Savanna’s older sister, Sydney, joining that group, they had started every game of this season together until this week.

