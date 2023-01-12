FAIRFAX, Mo. — The group of four sophomores who have started all season for the Nodaway Valley and a majority of last season together have been synonymous with each other. Ava Graham, Paige Hanson, Paidyn Linville and Savanna Marriott are the core on which the Thunder are building their program.
With Savanna’s older sister, Sydney, joining that group, they had started every game of this season together until this week.
On Monday, Savanna Marriott injured her ankle practicing which left her on crutches for the Fairfax Invitational. The injury came after she led the team with 31 points last Friday.
The Thunder opened the tournament with a win over South Holt on Tuesday, but the road to the championship game got tougher on Wednesday with St. Joseph Christian. The Lions beat Nodaway Valley earlier this year 42-36 to win the Platte Valley Invitational.
Without their shooting guard, the Thunder relied on a pair of freshmen with Haylee Dawson and Bella Walker filling in those minutes. Dawson got the start and Walker saw increased minutes as the sixth man.
“I think the biggest thing with them is to play with confidence,” Nodaway Valley assistant coach Alan Calfee said. “(The older players) are always talking to them, trying to keep their heads up, even if they make a mistake.”
The game could not have started much worse for the Thunder with Christian grabbing a 13-4 lead early in the second quarter. Nodaway Valley answered though a Hanson bucket capped a 10-2 run which got the team within 15-14.
“First quarter, I don’t feel like we really went at the basket at all,” Calfee said. “We were very passive and very stagnant on offense.”
Graham ended up tying the game at 19-19 and two Sydney Marriott free throws put the Thunder ahead 22-21 at the half.
“In the first quarter, we didn’t really move around a lot, we were kinda just standing around,” Sydney Marriott said. “In the second quarter, we pretty much just decided that it is 'go time.’ We hustled a lot more and just moved a lot more on offense and ended up getting a lot more open shots.”
Sydney Marriott, the team’s most prolific outside shooter without her sister, hit a 3-pointer for a 27-23 lead. She stepped up in her sister’s absence to lead the team with 14 points.
“Usually if Savanna is on, then I’m finding her — if I’m on, then Savanna’s finding me,” Sydney Marriott said. “So I’ve been trying to get open shots for myself and move around a lot more than I usually would have to.”
St. Joseph Christian had their big run to answer Nodaway Valley to close the third quarter with a 14-3 run turning a 29-25 deficit into a 39-32 lead.
In the fourth quarter, the game was essentially sealed when Graham fouled out. Graham finished the day with 12 points — five below her average — as the Lions collapsed the defense on her with Savanna Marriott’s shooting on the perimeter. The final score was 55-40.
In addition to Sydney Marriott and Graham, Hanson had eight points while Courtney Woods, Dawson and Linville each had two.
The Lions were led by 24 points for Chloe Burnham while Danika Wattenbarger had 10.
The Thunder advance to the third-place game on Saturday where they will play Falls City.