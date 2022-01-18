FAIRFAX, Mo. — Monday night’s 45-34 win over East Atchison in the third-place game of the Fairfax Invitational was a victory three and a half years in the making for West Nodaway-turned-Nodaway Valley seniors Piper Hunt, Riley Linville and Reagan Hagey.
For three seasons, all three players played big roles for the Rockets. This season with the influx of talent for the Nodaway Valley co-op, they all saw their roles change, but were rewarded on Monday with the first trophy of their high-school careers.
“It feels pretty good,” Hunt said. “We don’t do this a lot so coming out as a co-op, it honestly just feels really good.”
Two weeks ago, East Atchison (8-7) beat Nodaway Valley by 14 points. On Monday, it appeared as though the Wolves might do that again as they jumped out to a 5-0 lead and forced Thunder coach Mitch Barnes to take an early timeout.
“We had to do the simple things like he (Barnes) always says,” Nodaway Valley senior Kloe Jenkins said. “Take care of the ball, look backdoor and play good defense.”
Hunt came out of the timeout with a drive to the basket to get the Thunder on the board and the Wolves answered to make the score 7-2. From there, the Thunder took command.
“Basically he was just like ‘you guys need to give it your all, you guys look dead,’” Hunt said. “So we went out there and I gave it my all.”
Nodaway Valley (12-7) went on a 22-3 run behind eight points from freshman center Ava Graham, who worked the high post to find backdoor cutters repeatedly against the Wolves defense.
“At the beginning of the season, I mean she’s a freshman, she didn’t have much experience with pressure or people being her height,” Jenkins said of Graham. “Throughout the season, she has grown as a person and a player.”
The two most often of those cutters were Jenkins and Hunt. The connection that those seniors have built with the freshmen has been a key to the team’s growth this season.
“We’ve grown tremendously as a team,” Hunt said. “Coming in, we were all really nervous that it was going to be almost like two separate teams. Now it feels like we’ve been playing together for a long time.”
Linville ended the run with a 3-point play to go up 24-10.
The Wolves closed the half with a 5-0 run capped by a Keena Merriweather 3-pointer with six seconds left.
Nodaway Valley built its lead to 31-17 in the third quarter before Merriweather beat the buzzer with another 3-pointer to keep the Wolves in the game.
The teams traded baskets through the first five minutes of the fourth quarter until Paidyn Linville and Jenkins hit 4-straight free throws to increase the lead to 41-25 with 2:36 left.
The Thunder made 10-of-12 free throws in the fourth quarter to seal the game and the 11-point victory.
“It feels really good to do that,” Barnes said of winning a trophy. “I thought that the girls actually slowed down and played basketball like we’ve been telling them that they could play all year.”
Hunt and Jenkins each finished with 13 points while Ava Graham had nine points. The Linville sisters each had four points and Savanna Marriott had two.
East Atchison’s Natalie Hedlund led all scorers with 14 points. Merriweather had eight and Lizzie Schlueter had seven.
Nodaway Valley will host Stewartsville/Osborn on Friday night.
“Our older girls, they haven’t had a lot of success and our younger girls have had success,” Barnes said. “We’ve been trying to find that balance for them. They’ve gotten along real well all year, but I think they are starting to see each other on the floor more.”