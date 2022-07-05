MARYVILLE, Mo. — The 3,500-mile Bike NonStop US race brought three more riders to Nodaway County on Tuesday as Mark Royden, Bobby Sorensen and Giampiero Monti made it to Maryville.
The three riders have been keeping similar paces throughout the race and have ended up traveling closely to one another despite coming to the race from three different countries.
Royden was the first through Maryville. He is from Brighton, England — about 50 miles south of London.
“I cycled around the world five years ago,” Royden said. “Part of it, I cycled from Oregon over to Richmond (Virginia) on the Trans Am (Bike Race). I loved it. I cycled 23 countries and everyone asked ‘what was the best country?’ because it was India, Southeast Asia, Australia, New Zealand. And I always say the States. I always say America because people were so nice and the scenery is just fantastic.”
The 62-year old is enjoying the scenery on his trip across the United States. He has previously worked in the New York City area, but is taking in more of the country with this trip.
“I just like to test myself. I’ll be honest, I like to scare myself,” Royden said. “When we started in Portland, I thought to myself, ‘what are you doing here?’ I kinda like that because I feel like we live in a very safe world and when you push yourself out of that, I think it really improves you as a person whether you are 21 or (older). There are not many people who get the opportunity to wake up in the morning and not know where they are going to stay that night and I kinda like that.”
Royden also said he is riding with his granddaughter in mind.
“She has a brain tumor, so I’m riding for her as well,” Royden said. “… She just had an MRI and got the all-clear. Every six months she has to go (back), but she is seven and it is tough.”
He is raising money for an U.K.-based organization which helps children like his granddaughter.
Royden thanked the Hamilton family in Maryville for greeting him and the other riders as he came through.
“I don’t think he realizes — like yourself as well — it is just nice to have a chat and have people know what you are doing,” Royden said. “Generally, people have been really good. They ask where we are going. I think most people are completely dumbfounded when we say we’re going to D.C.”
Bobby Sorenson of Boise, Idaho, rode right with Royden for most of the last week with the two men splitting accommodations for much of the journey. Sorenson stopped in Maryville for at least the night to rest an injured Achilles tendon which flared up with all the hills in northwest Missouri.
Giampiero Monti was the third rider of the day to reach Maryville. The 64-year old is from Foil, Italy, and this is his first time riding his bike across the United States.
“I am tired,” Monti laughed, referencing the hills. “It is very nice, but the problem is the up and down, up and down. And today is very, very hot.”
Currently, Royden is fourth in the Bike NonStop US race while Monti is fifth and Sorenson is sixth. Kevin Skeele from Syracuse, N.Y., is the next rider set to come through Nodaway County. He was in Council Bluffs, Iowa, on Tuesday evening.