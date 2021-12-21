KANSAS CITY, Mo. — The first half on Monday for Nodaway Valley in the 12 Courts of Christmas was some of the most impressive basketball that the Thunder girls have played this season as they were doubling up one of the top Class 2 teams in northwest Missouri.
The second half did not go as smoothly for the Thunder (6-3), who fell 50-34 to the Panthers (7-2) at Hy-Vee Arena in Kansas City, Mo.
“I think we quit playing in the second half,” Nodaway Valley coach Mitch Barnes said. “They are Class 2, District 15. Them or Polo is the best team in that district. I keep telling these girls that if you do the simple things, you can play with anybody.
“In the first half, we calmed down and did the simple things. We didn’t try to pass over people taller than us. We made bounce passes. In the second half, we lost our mind and tried to pass over people and didn’t run the offense.”
The first quarter belonged to Nodaway Valley senior forward Kloe Jenkins. She had eight points in the period and helped the Thunder take a 12-5 lead into the second period.
North Platte immediately fought back in the second quarter with five quick points to cut the margin to 12-10.
Nodaway Valley’’s guards answered with freshman Paidyn Linville and senior Piper Hunt each scoring two baskets in an 8-0 run to increase the lead to 20-10 just before halftime.
“It shows that even though we are a first-year co-op, we are here to compete and play,” Jenkins said.
In addition to her offensive work, Hunt keyed the Thunder defense and guarded North Platte star Josie Roach, who only had one point in the first half.
The Panthers closed the half with a basket to cut the lead to eight, and opened the second half with many more. In total, North Platte went on a 17-0 run to take a 27-20 lead midway through the third quarter.
“We lifted up on our defense and we couldn’t score,” Jenkins said. “We would throw it over the top and they would steal it and they would go score. We just couldn’t tighten up our defense and we were throwing stupid passes.”
Nodaway Valley freshman post Ava Graham attempted to keep her team within striking distance, but North Platte proved too much. The lead grew to 36-24 before Hunt ended the third quarter with a 3-pointer.
Another Hunt 3-pointer was sandwiched by scores from Graham to trim the lead to 40-34 midway through the fourth quarter, but North Platte answered back with a 10-0 run to close the game.
Graham and Hunt each finished with 10 points while Jenkins had eight, Linville had four and Paige Hanson had two.
North Platte did a nice job on Nodaway Valley’s top outside shooter with freshman Savanna Marriott being held scoreless.
The Panthers were led by Jaylin Burgess with 13 points while Roach added 10, Gracie Ramsey had nine and Shelby Lingle had eight.
The Thunder go south again on Tuesday to play at St. Joseph Christian. The Lions topped the Thunder 49-40 earlier this season.