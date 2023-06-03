MARYVILLE, Mo. — Anyone who’s followed the NBA Playoffs this season has heard all about how hard it is for professional basketball players to play in Colorado because of the altitude — the home-court advantage is one of the reasons given for the Denver Nuggets playing in the NBA Finals.
Northwest Missouri State junior Reece Smith didn’t let the altitude, or going into the backyard of top challengers Albert Hesse of Western Colorado and Clement Duigou of Adams State, faze him in his quest for a second-straight national title in the 3000-meter steeplechase.
“It is definitely a lot different,” Smith said. “They are definitely at a big advantage compared to us sea-level folks who rarely get the opportunity or maybe even haven’t had the opportunity to get up there.”
Over the weekend, Smith covered 11,000 meters (nearly seven miles) between two editions of the 3000-meter steeplechase and the finals of the 5000-meter run.
“Reece is a super-talented kid, but he is so competitive,” Northwest coach Brandon Masters said. “It was his goal all year to go up to altitude and show those Adams and Western kids that the sea-level kid can come up to their place and whup them. And he did just that.”
Last season’s 3000-meter steeplechase national-championship record time of 8:33.64 was set by Smith at Grand Valley State in Michigan. The Garner, Iowa, product knew that with the altitude, that repeating that time would be difficult, but he also knew that if he raced smart, repeating as a national champion would be possible.
“Last year going in, I don’t think anyone but me had me pegged as someone who was going to win,” Smith said. “I was sort of a competitor who had nothing to lose. … This year was definitely different. I was the guy that it seemed like everyone was queuing off me. I kinda noticed that in the prelim and even the final. People were paying more attention to me.”
Last year, Smith came in as the third seed in the race, but this season, he came in as the favorite and could tell the difference almost immediately. The other runners were building their race strategy off of Smith’s moves and he opened the finals setting a deliberately slower pace.
“It opened up very slow and tactical, no one really wanted to take the lead, which is pretty typical,” Smith said. “I didn’t think anyone would really want to lead early on because, like I said, the altitude. We were running pretty slow. I think the women’s field ran a faster first 400-meters than the men did. So that was something interesting.”
As the race went on Smith began to widen his lead and the national championship became within sight. Smith even withstood falling over the final water barrier to finish the race with a 9:07.03 — over five and a half seconds in front of national runner-up Hesse.
“My strategy was to put on a move with maybe 1200 to 1000 meters to go,” Smith said. “Coach (Wick Cunningham) and I had talked and he was like, you have to put on a pretty aggressive move — one that might even scare yourself. I had 1,000 meters to go and basically just started running as hard as I could.
“I did take a spill over the last water barrier, but I was fortunate to have kinda blown the rest of the field up a bit and broken the race apart so it didn’t cost me.”
For Smith, one national title was special, but following it up with another puts him in rarified air in Bearcat history. Smith joins 4-time national champion thrower Clint Prague (2002-2005) as the only Bearcat men to win multiple outdoor national titles.
“It was a huge weight off my shoulders,” Smith said. “I’ve been looking forward to it for a year now. There are just a lot of things you can’t control. One thing is that the week before the national meet, I was laid up in bed. I had gotten sick for two days, so I’m just sitting at home being like, I’ve waited all year for this week and now I’m sick seven days before the national final.
“It was nice to win again. Once you win once, someone can say it is a fluke, but when you do it two times in a row, it kinda proves that you are the real deal. That has been something I’ve really been looking forward to.”
Herschel Neil (1936, triple jump), Bob Sundell (1988, high jump) and Ken Onuaguluchi (1989, discus) are the other outdoor national champions in Bearcat history.
“To see him not only repeat, but really destroy the field is a testament to his abilities, competitive nature and will to win,” Masters said. “He is an amazing kid."
Smith added First Team All-American status in the 5000-meter run later in the weekend. He took sixth in the event.
“Having a steeple prelim on Thursday, showing up to the steeple final on Friday then having to roll into a 5K the following day, I was pretty beat,” Smith said. “My legs were pretty tired from the races than had gone on.”
The 4x100-meter relay team of Dominic Sedlacek, Joel Dos Santos, Prince Griffin and Enrico Cavagna took eighth to earn First Team All-American honors as well. High-jumper Blake Morgan and the 4x400-meter relay team of Gavyn Monday, Danny Jantzen, RJ Williams and Griffin each took 10th and were named Second Team All-Americans.
“The boys just overcome,” Masters said. “They have a huge will to win.”
The Bearcats return a ton of talent from this season’s team with only five seniors.
“This indoor and outdoor have been the most athletes, men and women combined, that our program has ever taken to a national meet and I think that shows what direction we’re headed and the precedent that being set within our program at the moment,” Smith said.