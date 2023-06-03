Smith

Northwest Missouri State junior Reece Smith won his second-straight 3000-meter steeplechase national championship last Friday in Pueblo, Colorado. 

 SUBMITTED BY CSU-PUEBLO

MARYVILLE, Mo. — Anyone who’s followed the NBA Playoffs this season has heard all about how hard it is for professional basketball players to play in Colorado because of the altitude — the home-court advantage is one of the reasons given for the Denver Nuggets playing in the NBA Finals.

Northwest Missouri State junior Reece Smith didn’t let the altitude, or going into the backyard of top challengers Albert Hesse of Western Colorado and Clement Duigou of Adams State, faze him in his quest for a second-straight national title in the 3000-meter steeplechase.

