The Platte Valley girls track and field team celebrated a remarkable season with a third-place state trophy at the MSHSAA Class 1 State Championships. Not to be out-done, ten days later, the Platte Valley baseball team picked up a state trophy of their own with a second-place finish in Ozark.
Nodaway County distance runners continued to dominate with Nodaway Valley’s Riley Blay and Platte Valley’s Mya Wray sweeping the Class 1 mile and 2-mile. Worth County’s girls picked up a couple state titles, Ava Graham added a third for the Thunder and the Spoofhounds racked up the medals a week later.
It was an incredibly productive season no matter what spring sport you’d like to talk about. Each team had their share of highlights, but in this awards column, my goal is to highlight a few of the individuals who made this spring something to remember.
The boys and girls Athletes of the Spring go to the two athletes who finish the season with two state championships with Blay and Wray. The All-Area Baseball Team was released last week and the All-Area Track Teams are on page C2 of this week’s paper. Here are the individual sports’ Athletes of the Year for our coverage area.
Boys Track & Field: Riley Blay
As I mentioned, the Nodaway Valley junior is our Boys Athlete of the Spring, so obviously, he is our Boys Track and Field Athlete of the Year.
Blay picked up his sixth and seventh career individual state championships with Class 1 championships in the 1600- and 3200-meter runs. He took second in the 800-meter run and helped the 4x400-meter relay team advance to state.
Blay is the standard for distance running in the area and Class 1.
Honorable Mention: Jesus Flores, Maryville; Levi Cassavaugh, Worth County; Justin Miller, Platte Valley; Keaton Stone, Maryville; Bradley Deering, Maryville.
Girls Track & Field: Mya Wray
It’s hard to imagine a more dominant distance runner than Blay, but Wray has become the standard for Class 1 girls racers. An injured Wray helped lead the team to the cross-country state title in the fall.
The injury likely cost the freshman her first individual state title, but she only needed to wait six months to get not just one, but two. Wray left little doubt in both the mile and 2-mile in Jefferson City. Her anchor leg helped Platte Valley take third in the 4x800-meter relay.
The next three years are going to be fun with Smiling Mya. Now the Platte Valley girls just need another girl to join the cross-country team to help Wray, Allison Riley, Emalee Langford and Mylie Holtman defend their state title. That’s my one recruiting pitch for this column.
Honorable Mention: Eva Engel, Worth County; Ava Graham, Nodaway Valley; Brylee Acklin, Maryville; Emma Spencer, Worth County; Ava Dumke, Maryville.
Baseball: Memphis Bliley
When push came to shove, Bliley was getting the ball in the big games. For the second-straight season, Bliley was dominant in getting Platte Valley into the Final Four and to a state title game.
With the obvious exception of St. Elizabeth, Platte Valley has been the best team in Class 1 the past two seasons. Bliley has been nearly unhittable in the 275 Conference as a pitcher and one of the best shortstops and hitters in the area when he isn’t on the mound.
Honorable Mention: Dylan McIntyre, NE Nodaway; Wyatt Miller, Platte Valley; Adam Patton, Maryville; Blake Katen, Maryville; Aydan Blackford, North Nodaway.
Soccer: Abby Swink
For the past three seasons, it has been Abby Swink in goal for the Spoofhounds and she simply continued to get better and better. The All-MEC and All-Region goalkeeper saved her best performance for her finale.
Against St. Pius X in the district championship, Swink kept the Warriors scoreless in regulation. It was only the third time all season someone held the eventual Class 2 runners-up with the other two being much larger schools in Bishop Miege and Liberty.
Honorable Mention: Payton Kurz, Maryville; Kennedy Kurz, Maryville; Halle Buck, Maryville.
Golf: Jack Dinsdale
The Spoofhound golf team was likely the most balanced team in the state this season, but sophomore Jack Dinsdale saved his best golf for the biggest events of the year with state and districts.
Dinsdale finished 22nd in Class 3 and shot a 77 on the second day of the state tournament.
Honorable Mention: Jacob Scott, Maryville; Ethan Scott, Maryville; Levi Cassavaugh, Worth County.
Tennis: Kason Teale & Jaxson Staples
Whether it be on the tennis court or the soccer field, Teale and Staples are quite the duo and the district champions and state medalists as a doubles team share this honor.
The junior pairing took sixth in state, the second-best state finish in program history.
Honorable Mention: Kristian Mendez, Maryville.