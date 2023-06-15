The Platte Valley girls track and field team celebrated a remarkable season with a third-place state trophy at the MSHSAA Class 1 State Championships. Not to be out-done, ten days later, the Platte Valley baseball team picked up a state trophy of their own with a second-place finish in Ozark.

Nodaway County distance runners continued to dominate with Nodaway Valley’s Riley Blay and Platte Valley’s Mya Wray sweeping the Class 1 mile and 2-mile. Worth County’s girls picked up a couple state titles, Ava Graham added a third for the Thunder and the Spoofhounds racked up the medals a week later.

