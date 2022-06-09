The spring sports season capped a very successful year for Nodaway County’s high schools. The spring included state trophies for Platte Valley baseball and Nodaway Valley boys track and field while Spoofhound boys track and field and girls soccer each won district championships.
The spring gave individuals the chance to excel as well. The Forum recognizes those accomplishments with the All-Nodaway County teams, Athletes of the Spring and Athletes of the Year in each of the spring sports.
Female Athlete of the Spring
Cleo Johnson, Maryville senior: Johnson helped lead the Spoofhounds to the state quarterfinals and to their seventh-straight district championship.
The Wayne State signee finished with 22 goals and 23 assists this season to lead the team in both categories.
Honorable mention (soccer): Lauren Cullin, Maryville; Shanna Ingram, Maryville; Kennedy Kurz, Maryville.
Male Athlete of the Spring
Riley Blay, Nodaway Valley sophomore: Blay won three Class 1 state championships by sweeping the 800-meter, 1,600-meter and 3,200-meter runs.
His 30 team points at the state meet helped the Thunder finish fourth in Class 1 and earn a state trophy.
Honorable mention (boys track and field): Jesus Flores, Maryville; Dawson Fast, Nodaway Valley; Connor Blackford, Maryville.
Girls Track & Field Athlete of the Year
Brooklynn Holtman, Maryville senior: Holtman capped her Spoofhound career with three state medals at the Class 3 State Championships. She was second in the 400-meter dash, fifth in the 200-meter dash and sixth in the 100-meter dash.
The three medals give her six in her Spoofhound career. Holtman will continue her track and field career at Central Missouri next year.
Honorable mention: Ella Schulte, Maryville; Saryn Brown, North Nodaway; Maggie Collins, Platte Valley.
Baseball Player of the Year
Memphis Bliley, Platte Valley junior: Bliley helped lead Platte Valley to its best season in program history this year with a fourth-place finish in Class 1 advancing two rounds farther than the program ever has before.
Bliley was dominant on the mound with 121 strikeouts and just 12 walks in 67 innings. He finished with 0.84 ERA. As a hitter, Bliley hit .447 with 12 extra-base hits.
Honorable mention: Dylan McIntyre, Northeast Nodaway; Cooper Loe, Maryville; Hunter Dawson, Nodaway Valley.
Golfer of the Year
Trevin Cunningham, Maryville senior: The Spoofhound senior qualified for the state tournament all three seasons it was held during his high-school career. He finished tied for 24th this season.
Cunningham helped Maryville finish fifth in Class 3 this year and third among public schools.
Honorable mention: Jacob Scott, Maryville; Ethan Scott, Maryville; Jack Dinsdale, Maryville.
Tennis Player of the Year
Carson Kempf, Maryville senior: Kempf finished as the district runner-up in singles and qualified for the sectional round of the individual state tournament.
Kempf led the team to a 12-4 season record and a district runner-up finish.
Honorable mention: Kason Teale, Maryville; Jaxson Staples, Maryville; James DiStefano, Maryville.